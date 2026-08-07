Nine vessels will arrive in Q3, followed by two new gas carriers in Q4 2026
Dubai: ADNOC Logistics & Services is investing about $1.3 billion, equivalent to Dh4.8 billion, to acquire 11 vessels and expand its capacity to transport crude oil and gas across global markets.
The acquisition includes five modern Very Large Gas Carriers and six Very Large Crude Carriers, strengthening the company’s ability to support ADNOC Group’s production, trading and export growth.
Nine vessels are scheduled to join the fleet during the third quarter of 2026, while the remaining two are due for delivery before the end of the year.
Six crude carriers and three gas carriers were acquired from the secondary market and are scheduled for delivery in the third quarter.
The vessels will begin operating for ADNOC immediately after delivery, providing additional shipping capacity during the current financial year.
Two more gas carriers were acquired as newbuild vessels through a resale transaction with a leading Chinese shipyard. Their delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. The acquisitions will increase ADNOC L&S’ fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers to 14 vessels and its fleet of Very Large Gas Carriers to 12.
This $1.3 billion investment reflects the disciplined execution of our growth strategy and our commitment to building world-class maritime logistics capabilities for the energy sector. By adding 11 vessels, we are expanding our capacity to support ADNOC’s growing exports, serve customers in key markets and capture opportunities in international energy trade. Our strong financial position and cash generation enable us to invest in growth and deliver sustainable shareholder value.Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S
The additional vessels will give ADNOC L&S greater scale and flexibility across its shipping operations while providing near-term operational and earnings potential.
The investment also expands the maritime capacity available to ADNOC Group as it increases production, trading activity and export volumes across its integrated energy value chain.