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ADNOC L&S spends $1.3 billion on 11 vessels to expand global energy shipments

Nine vessels will arrive in Q3, followed by two new gas carriers in Q4 2026

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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ADNOC L&S spends $1.3 billion on 11 vessels to expand global energy shipments
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Dubai: ADNOC Logistics & Services is investing about $1.3 billion, equivalent to Dh4.8 billion, to acquire 11 vessels and expand its capacity to transport crude oil and gas across global markets.

The acquisition includes five modern Very Large Gas Carriers and six Very Large Crude Carriers, strengthening the company’s ability to support ADNOC Group’s production, trading and export growth.

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Nine vessels are scheduled to join the fleet during the third quarter of 2026, while the remaining two are due for delivery before the end of the year.

Nine vessels to enter service immediately

Six crude carriers and three gas carriers were acquired from the secondary market and are scheduled for delivery in the third quarter.

The vessels will begin operating for ADNOC immediately after delivery, providing additional shipping capacity during the current financial year.

Two more gas carriers were acquired as newbuild vessels through a resale transaction with a leading Chinese shipyard. Their delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. The acquisitions will increase ADNOC L&S’ fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers to 14 vessels and its fleet of Very Large Gas Carriers to 12.

This $1.3 billion investment reflects the disciplined execution of our growth strategy and our commitment to building world-class maritime logistics capabilities for the energy sector. By adding 11 vessels, we are expanding our capacity to support ADNOC’s growing exports, serve customers in key markets and capture opportunities in international energy trade. Our strong financial position and cash generation enable us to invest in growth and deliver sustainable shareholder value.
Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S

The additional vessels will give ADNOC L&S greater scale and flexibility across its shipping operations while providing near-term operational and earnings potential.

The investment also expands the maritime capacity available to ADNOC Group as it increases production, trading activity and export volumes across its integrated energy value chain.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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