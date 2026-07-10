The four vessels will each have a capacity of 175,000 cubic metres and are scheduled for delivery in 2029. They will be built by Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai and are expected to operate under long-term charter agreements.

“As global demand for natural gas continues to rise, this latest order reflects our confidence in the strong fundamentals of the LNG shipping market," said Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S. "Building on our robust earnings growth and diversified operations, we are investing in a next-generation fleet to efficiently connect key supply sources with high-growth demand centres and support the global energy transformation.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.