"What I remember most from those first hours is that our response protected our people. That had to come before everything else," she says.

ADNOC Gas, the world's largest listed integrated gas processing company and one of the UAE's most strategically important businesses, has been no exception. Under Al Nuaimi's leadership, it has continued to deliver against an ambitious growth programme even as the operating environment around it has grown more complicated.

It is a sentence that could stand in for the wider story of the United Arab Emirates itself — a country that has, in recent years, absorbed shocks from pandemic disruption to regional conflict and consistently emerged with its growth trajectory intact.

That preparation was tested directly. "During that time, I saw the very best of ADNOC and ADNOC Gas. Our people went above and beyond to keep one another safe while ensuring we continued to deliver the energy our nation depended on every day," she says. Behind the operational response was a more basic obligation: "keeping the lights on, homes cool, refrigerators running, and industries operating across the UAE."

"Resilience was not something we created after the attack. Much of it had been built quietly beforehand through preparation, strong teams, and a culture that allowed people to act when it matters," she says.

Net income has risen from $4.72 billion in FY2023 to $5.2 billion in FY2025, with dividends growing from $3.25 billion to $3.6 billion over the same period — a trajectory the company intends to sustain through a progressive dividend policy that commits to 5 per cent annual increases through 2030.

In the second quarter, ADNOC Gas reported earnings of $665 million, above the $400–600 million guidance range the company had set for itself. Final investment decisions and $8.2 billion in EPC contracts were awarded for Phases 2 and 3 of the Rich Gas Development Project during the same period.

Beyond the UAE, the company's LNG, LPG and naphtha now reach more than 20 markets across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. "Ruwais LNG is transformational for ADNOC Gas and for the UAE," Al Nuaimi says. "It gives us the scale, customer relationships and portfolio flexibility to become a significant global LNG player."

But Al Nuaimi is emphatic that technology is not the whole answer. "Our greatest advantage will not be artificial intelligence alone. It will be people who know how to use it to make better decisions, solve harder problems and create more value," she says.

Technology is central to that discipline. ADNOC Gas is deploying aerial drones, four-legged inspection robots and tank-climbing crawlers across its operations — tools the company says can cut inspection costs by up to 75 per cent and complete certain inspections 15 times faster, while keeping workers out of hazardous environments. ADNOC Gas' own estimate places the associated savings at over $900 million.

Al Nuaimi rejects the idea that speed and discipline pull in opposite directions. "Speed and discipline are not competing objectives. In fact, discipline is what enables us to move faster and with greater confidence," she says. "Growth creates opportunity, but discipline is what turns that opportunity into lasting value."

Central to that expansion is Ruwais LNG, which will more than double the company's LNG capacity with an additional 9.6 million tonnes per annum and is being built as the first LNG facility in the Middle East and North Africa to run on clean power. The company is targeting 60 per cent EBITDA growth by 2030 against 2023 levels.

ADNOC Gas is now pursuing one of the largest gas growth programmes in the industry, targeting a 45 per cent increase in volumes over the next four years, backed by an estimated $28 billion in investment.

That value chain, she notes, touches everyday life more directly than most realise. "Every aluminium smelter, every cement plant, every air conditioner in the country: there is a molecule of ours behind it," she says. "While many people may never see our operations firsthand, they benefit from them every day."

ADNOC Gas was listed on the ADX in 2023. In the three years since, Al Nuaimi says the business has been reshaped from the ground up. "In the last three years, we have evolved from a collection of world-class operating assets into an integrated, publicly listed gas company with a clear value proposition," she says, noting the company is now the second-largest listed company on the exchange.

"A young woman cannot aspire to a job she has never seen anyone like her do," Al Nuaimi says. "When young women see others leading plants, managing complex operations, developing new technologies or running major businesses, they can begin to imagine themselves taking the same path."

The figures she cites suggest meaningful movement since. Across the ADNOC Group, women now hold 26.4 per cent of senior management positions and make up approximately 25 per cent of new UAE National hires, with female representation across the workforce having doubled since 2016 — particularly in engineering, operations and artificial intelligence.

"When I began my career, it was far less common to see women across the full energy value chain, particularly in operational, engineering and technical roles," she says on Emirati Women’s Day.

Al Nuaimi's account of that period — protect people first, lean on preparation built long before the crisis, keep the country's industries running regardless — doubles as a description of how ADNOC Gas intends to manage the years ahead: fast, but not undisciplined; global, but anchored first at home.

She adds a note of gratitude toward the environment that shaped her own path: "I am deeply grateful to the UAE's visionary leadership for creating an environment where women are empowered to contribute and lead," she says, extending particular thanks to Dr Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Gas Chairperson, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Executive Chairman of XRG and Chairman of Masdar.

That extends to how she now approaches uncertainty — a theme that runs through the Habshan response as much as the growth strategy. "Leadership is not about waiting for perfect information," she says. "It is about understanding what matters most, making the best decision possible with the information available and having the agility to adapt as circumstances change."

Al Nuaimi describes her own leadership style as having shifted substantially since her early career. "Earlier in my career, I thought leadership was about being the person with the answer. Today, I see it very differently," she says. "Strong leaders don't create followers. They create decision-makers."

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.