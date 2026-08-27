More than 3,700 Emirati women invested in 3,385 properties from January to August
Sharjah: Emirati women invested Dh2.7 billion in Sharjah’s real estate market in the first eight months of 2026, with both the number of investors and properties traded rising from a year earlier, official figures showed.
The investments covered 3,385 properties and involved 3,737 Emirati women investors between January and August, according to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day.
The number of Emirati women investing in the sector rose 4.2 per cent from 3,586 during the same period in 2025, while the number of properties traded increased 1.9 per cent from 3,322. The value of transactions rose 1.2 per cent from Dh2.6 billion in the first eight months of 2025 to Dh2.7 billion in the corresponding period this year.
The figures were released on Thursday in a statistical report by the department to coincide with Emirati Women’s Day, highlighting the growing role of Emirati women in the emirate's real estate sector and and their confidence in its economic and legislative environment.
Amal Obaid Hadid, Head of the Media Section at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the figures reflect efforts to strengthen women’s economic participation.
“These tangible real estate achievements are the outcome of the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women (2023–2031), launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, and the continuous efforts of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, in investing in women’s capabilities and providing a legislative and societal environment that enhances their presence,” Hadid said.
The department reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting women as key partners in the UAE’s sustainable development and economic growth.