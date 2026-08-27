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Emirati women invest Dh2.7 billion in Sharjah property market

More than 3,700 Emirati women invested in 3,385 properties from January to August

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The investments covered 3,385 properties and involved 3,737 Emirati women investors between January and August, according to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day.
The investments covered 3,385 properties and involved 3,737 Emirati women investors between January and August, according to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day.
WAM

Sharjah: Emirati women invested Dh2.7 billion in Sharjah’s real estate market in the first eight months of 2026, with both the number of investors and properties traded rising from a year earlier, official figures showed.

The investments covered 3,385 properties and involved 3,737 Emirati women investors between January and August, according to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day.

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The number of Emirati women investing in the sector rose 4.2 per cent from 3,586 during the same period in 2025, while the number of properties traded increased 1.9 per cent from 3,322. The value of transactions rose 1.2 per cent from Dh2.6 billion in the first eight months of 2025 to Dh2.7 billion in the corresponding period this year.

The figures were released on Thursday in a statistical report by the department to coincide with Emirati Women’s Day, highlighting the growing role of Emirati women in the emirate's real estate sector and and their confidence in its economic and legislative environment.

Amal Obaid Hadid, Head of the Media Section at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the figures reflect efforts to strengthen women’s economic participation.

“These tangible real estate achievements are the outcome of the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women (2023–2031), launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, and the continuous efforts of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, in investing in women’s capabilities and providing a legislative and societal environment that enhances their presence,” Hadid said.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting women as key partners in the UAE’s sustainable development and economic growth.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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