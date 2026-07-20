Smart tools speed up intervention while strengthening privacy and victim protection
Dubai: Dubai Police has reported a 200 per cent increase in response rates to reports involving women after upgrading its reporting platform with artificial intelligence and voice recording technology, in a move aimed at improving the speed, confidentiality and accessibility of protection services.
According to Al Bayan newspaper, Brigadier Abdulrahman Khalifa Al Shaer Al Mansoori, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said enhancements to the Child Protection and Women's Protection reporting platform, including an AI-powered "Instant Assistant" and voice recording capabilities, had significantly accelerated responses to women's reports while enabling officers to reach victims more quickly and handle cases with greater privacy.
Al Mansoori said risk level was a key factor in determining how reports and complaints relating to child and women's protection were handled, with a dedicated team operating around the clock to respond to urgent cases. Emergency reports receive immediate intervention, while non-urgent cases are processed and closed within two working days under Dubai Police's response performance indicators.
He added the Dubai Police smart app and the Women's Protection platform accounted for 95 per cent of all reports and complaints submitted by women in 2025, while telephone reporting through the Child Rescue service and the unified call centre remained the most widely used channel for child protection cases, accounting for 60 per cent of reports, followed by the smart app.
Al Mansoori stressed that confidentiality remained a core principle when handling reports involving women and children. He noted Dubai Police had introduced a smart reporting channel and a dedicated case management platform that encrypts victims' identities and safeguards personal information throughout the protection process.
He also highlighted human rights initiatives, including the resolution of labour complaints through the "Worker's Voice" service and coordinated support for victims of human trafficking. The assistance includes financial, legal, social and psychological support, temporary shelter where required and cooperation with the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children to ensure victims receive comprehensive protection and care.