Labourers share feedback directly with police to enhance services and quality of life.
Dubai: Labourers were given a platform to directly share their views, concerns and suggestions on police services through the ‘Your Voice is Heard’ initiative, organised by the Positive Spirit Council in collaboration with Al Khawaneej Police Station as part of the Al Ttay Community Forum.
The initiative forms part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to strengthen communication with all segments of society, develop services based on community feedback, enhance quality of life and reinforce the concept of community partnership.
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The event witnessed strong participation and engagement from labourers, who were able to raise inquiries and discuss a wide range of police-related services directly with specialists from various departments. The initiative reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to maintaining open channels of communication and ensuring that community members have a direct role in shaping and improving services.
Representatives from several Dubai Police departments attended the forum, including the General Department of Criminal Investigation, the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, the General Department of Police Stations — represented by Al Khawaneej Police Station and Suburban Police Station — the Victim Support Centre, the General Department of Human Rights, the General Department of Traffic, and the General Department of Community Happiness through its Security Awareness Department and Community Relations Department.
Officials responded to participants’ questions and provided guidance, awareness and advice on a range of security, safety and community-related issues.
Fatima Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, said the ‘Your Voice is Heard’ initiative is one of the council’s key community programmes and reflects Dubai Police’s approach to actively listening to residents and strengthening direct engagement with them.
“The initiative provides an interactive platform where community members can express their opinions, suggestions and inquiries with complete transparency,” she said.
Buhajeer added that the programme plays an important role in building mutual trust between the community and police institutions while supporting efforts to improve services and raise quality of life standards.
She stressed that all feedback and suggestions received through the initiative are carefully reviewed and followed up by the relevant authorities to ensure they contribute to meeting community expectations and enhancing security, social cohesion and stability across society.