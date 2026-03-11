Dubai Police 901 hotline receives 274,000 calls in 2026, offers 33 services

Residents can also access a range of traffic-related services through the centre
Dubai: Dubai Police’s 901 Contact Centre, dedicated to handling non-emergency cases and responding to public enquiries, has received 274,251 calls since the start of 2026, reaffirming its role as a key communication channel between the police and the community.
The centre currently provides 33 different services covering criminal matters, traffic-related requests, certificates, permits and community support services. These services are available 24 hours a day through the 901 hotline, as well as via email, the Dubai Police smart application and live chat services.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Dubai Police said the calls received between January 1 and March 10, 2026, were handled by qualified Emirati staff, who respond to enquiries around the clock with high levels of professionalism and efficiency.
Authorities emphasised that providing services through multiple channels reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to implementing the leadership’s directives to enhance community happiness and reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the safest cities in the world.
Through the 901 Contact Centre, Dubai Police offers several criminal-related services, including requests for assistance, reporting bounced cheques or refusal of payment, replacing bail requests, and services related to delivering or receiving found property.
Residents can also access a range of traffic-related services through the centre, such as requesting minor traffic accident reports without injuries, filing reports against unknown parties, obtaining replacements for lost accident reports, enquiring about and paying traffic fines, requesting copies of violation documents and applying for instalment plans for traffic fines.
The centre also provides certificate-related services, including criminal status certificates, traffic status certificates, lost item certificates, traffic fines clearance certificates, and “To Whom It May Concern” certificates. Other services include requests related to vehicle impoundment payments and smart impoundment procedures.
Permit-related services include burial permits, repatriation of a body permits, permits for bringing a body into the country, night work permits, and requests for inmate and detainee visits.
The 901 Contact Centre also provides several community-focused services, including protection and support requests for women and children who are victims of violence, abuse or neglect, labour complaint submissions, home security service requests, metal barrier requests, and support services for victims of human trafficking.
Through these integrated services, the 901 Contact Centre continues to play a vital role in facilitating access to Dubai Police services while strengthening communication with the community around the clock.