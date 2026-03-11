Ready for Business: UAE businesswomen lead global ventures with strategic expertise

Selection of UAE businesses servicing a range of dynamic sectors, led by UAE businesswomen
Banke International Properties is a leading global real estate firm offering residential and commercial sales and leasing, off-plan projects and property management. With a 600+ strong multicultural team, the company operates in the UAE, UK, India, Qatar, and South Africa, delivering seamless, end-to-end property solutions.
Banke connects clients to premium real estate worldwide - from luxury homes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to investment opportunities in London, Mumbai, or Doha. Beyond transactions, Banke provides strategic advisory, market insights, and personalised service, ensuring every property journey is efficient, transparent, and results-driven across borders.
Contact details: info@innermecoaching.com | www.innermecoaching.com
Contact Details: P: +971 58 599 3652 | E: barkatmeal@gmail.com/ | nfo@krmasolutions.com | W: krmasolution.com | I :@barkatmealdubai
Founded by Riddhi Roy, Branding By Riddhi is a brand intelligence company focused on helping professionals transform their expertise, experience, and reputation into structured brand assets.
Brandverse, its hallmark ecosystem offers consulting, workshops, and intelligent tools that help leaders clarify their positioning, strengthen credibility, and unlock new avenues of visibility and monetisation.
Designed for senior professionals and industry experts, Brandverse enables individuals to build enduring brand capital that enhances both professional influence and marketplace value.
Additionally it offers a host of products for business branding - from social media management, to ghostwriting and several other specialised services.
Business Excellence Award 2024, Gulf News X BeingShe
Contact details: P: +971 50 376 8454 | E: contact@brandingbyriddhi.com | W: www. brandingbyriddhi.com
Founded by Audrey Fages, Emerald Advisory enables SMEs and mid-market turn sustainability requirements into opportunities. Its value-generating, economical, pragmatic solutions combine advisory and digital tools to measure carbon and ESG performance, strengthen supply-chain positioning, unlock new revenues, and capture opportunities in the fast-growing green economy.
Awards & recognition
Sustainability Excellence Award 2025 - Best Upcoming Sustainable Consultancy
Contact details: P: +971 58 530 8370 | E: audrey@emerald-advisory.com | W: www.emerald-advisory.com
Guzel Beauty Salon is a premium beauty destination offering advanced hair styling, beauty treatments, and personalised aesthetic services. Known for luxury service and modern techniques, the salon focuses on enhancing natural beauty while delivering exceptional client experience.
Awards & recognition
Recipient of several beauty industry recognitions, Founder, Feryal Ziyari has also received multiple media awards.
Contact details: @feryalziyariofficial
Milestone Dubai is a fully integrated luxury design-build firm specializing in high-end villa transformations across Dubai. With in-house landscaping, interiors, pools, structural extensions, and bespoke carpentry, the company delivers cohesive, performance-driven environments that enhance lifestyle experience while preserving and elevating property value.
Awards & recognition
Legends 50: Top Business Leaders & Professionals from India in the Middle East & Africa (UAE Focus) – Gray Matter in association with Gulf News
TOP 100 Interior Designers of the World 2025 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards
Contact details: Phone: +971 4 340 9404 | Whatsapp: +971 52 219 4947 | Email: enquiry@milestonedubai.com | Website: https://milestonedubai.com/
Money Date by Belloy Legal is the only platform addressing money matters within couples and families through the lens of law. Where coaches discuss budgets and emotions, Money Date by Belloy Legal addresses rights, responsibilities, and prevention.
Services
Personalised Upstream Legal Consultations
Consultation format: videoconference and in-person
Duration: minimum one hour, then customised
Appointments
On the Money Date by Belloy Legal website. Visit www.moneydate-cabinetbelloy.com
Price
Dh2,000 (ex. VAT) for the first consultation – 1 hour
Accessibility
Money Date by Belloy Legal serves everyone, with particular attention to:
Couples (married, in civil partnerships, cohabiting)
Families in transition (separation, blended families, transmission)
Expatriates or internationally mobile individuals
Entrepreneurs and professionals with complex assets
Geographic coverage
France (Cabinet Belloy - Paris and nationwide)
The UAE (Belloy Legal Consulting)
International (expertise in international family law)
MS Education Consultants provides end-to-end global education advisory, scholarship facilitation, and personal branding support for students and professionals. Its USP lies in integrating academic planning with career readiness strategies, enabling clients to secure international university placements with financial aid while enhancing long-term employability.
Awards & recognition
Pioneer in Education Award – Hayat Arts Mirage Awards (2025)
Top 50 Global Inspirational Entrepreneurs Award – Khatoon Entrepreneur Summit (2025)
Affiliations
Canadian Business Council – Chair for EduConnect
G100 Global Advisory Council – Advisory Member for Higher Education
Indian Women in Dubai Network – Senior Advisor
Student Safety UK
Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club
CSR initiatives
Dr Mariam Shaikh, Founder, MS Education Consultants, works closely with UNHCR to facilitate scholarships for student refugees, advocating strongly for access to education for displaced youth. She believes education empowers refugee children to overcome adversity, rebuild their futures, and realize their full potential despite challenges arising from conflict, displacement, or persecution.
Contact details: Phone: +971 50 927 4901 | Email: mshaikh@mseduconsultants.com | Website: www.mseduconsultants.com
Founded by Shital Bariya, Owolite LLC-FZ is a Dubai-based luxury jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamonds. Crafted with precision and modern design, our collections feature a wide variety of fine jewelry in gold and platinum — timeless pieces made to celebrate brilliance and last for generations.
Contact details: Address: Meydan Grandstand, 6 th Floor, Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE | P: +971 58 521 8396 | E: info@owolite.com | W: https://www.owolite.com
Established in 1976, Scholars International Group is a distinguished provider of British curriculum education in the UAE, shaping generations of learners for nearly 50 years. Through Dubai Scholars Private School, Scholars International Academy, and The Scholars School, the Group continues to build on strong values, fostering curiosity, grit and community rooted in a deep commitment to nurturing confident, well-rounded individuals.
Awards & recognition
Masala awards Businesswoman of the Year
Arabian Business CEO of the Year
Nominated for Emirates Woman of the Year
Excellence in Education – Lifetime Achievement Award, Gulf News & BeingShe Awards 2025
Contact details: +971 50 624 3082 | averma@sigeducation.com | Website: https://sigeducation.com/ | https://scholarsschool.com/