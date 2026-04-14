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Nearly 1,000 join Dubai Police community event promoting happiness and safety

Families enjoy fun activities, K9 shows, and community engagement in safe setting

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The event brought together 980 participants from different age groups
The event brought together 980 participants from different age groups
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police’s Positive Spirit Council, in collaboration with the General Department of Police Stations and strategic partners, organised a vibrant community event at Wasl Gate Park, attracting wide participation as part of efforts to enhance quality of life and strengthen ties with residents.

The event brought together 980 participants from different age groups, with families and children enjoying a lively and safe environment that encouraged interaction and community engagement.

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A variety of recreational and awareness activities were held, designed to cater to all segments of society while promoting a culture of safety in an engaging and accessible way.

Visitors were given the opportunity to explore Dubai Police’s latest luxury patrol vehicles and take commemorative photos, while live K9 demonstrations showcased the high level of training and discipline of police dogs. Children were delighted to meet Dubai Police mascots Mansour and Amna, and also received copies of the “Khalid” magazine.

The event also featured a range of games and interactive activities that fostered participation and strengthened social connections among attendees, creating a positive and inclusive atmosphere for families.

Fatima Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, said the initiative forms part of a broader series of community-driven programmes aimed at promoting happiness, reinforcing preventive security awareness, and enhancing social cohesion across Dubai.

She added that such initiatives reflect the vision of the UAE’s leadership to build a safe, connected and thriving society.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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Dubai PoliceDuabiDubai Communities

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