Nearly 1,000 join Dubai Police community event promoting happiness and safety

Families enjoy fun activities, K9 shows, and community engagement in safe setting
Dubai: Dubai Police’s Positive Spirit Council, in collaboration with the General Department of Police Stations and strategic partners, organised a vibrant community event at Wasl Gate Park, attracting wide participation as part of efforts to enhance quality of life and strengthen ties with residents.
The event brought together 980 participants from different age groups, with families and children enjoying a lively and safe environment that encouraged interaction and community engagement.
A variety of recreational and awareness activities were held, designed to cater to all segments of society while promoting a culture of safety in an engaging and accessible way.
Visitors were given the opportunity to explore Dubai Police’s latest luxury patrol vehicles and take commemorative photos, while live K9 demonstrations showcased the high level of training and discipline of police dogs. Children were delighted to meet Dubai Police mascots Mansour and Amna, and also received copies of the “Khalid” magazine.
The event also featured a range of games and interactive activities that fostered participation and strengthened social connections among attendees, creating a positive and inclusive atmosphere for families.
Fatima Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, said the initiative forms part of a broader series of community-driven programmes aimed at promoting happiness, reinforcing preventive security awareness, and enhancing social cohesion across Dubai.
She added that such initiatives reflect the vision of the UAE’s leadership to build a safe, connected and thriving society.