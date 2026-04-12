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DIFC Art Nights is back this month with free entry

A free four-day event with art, performances and workshops in the heart of DIFC

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The popular arts event returns to Gate Village from 23 to 26 April
The popular arts event returns to Gate Village from 23 to 26 April
Platinumlist

Dubai: Some of the best evenings in Dubai happen without a plan, and DIFC Art Nights is exactly the kind of event that rewards a spontaneous decision to head out. Now in its 21st edition, the popular arts event returns to Gate Village from 23 to 26 April, and as always, entry is completely free.

No booking required. Simply show up between 5pm and 10pm and take your time exploring the installations spread across the venue. You can expect paintings, sculptures, digital art, photography and murals, with works on display from galleries including Opera Gallery and Christie's.

Beyond the art itself, there are panel talks, live performances and workshops that you might find yourself wandering into without having planned to, which is often how the best evenings go.

While you are in the area, it is also worth stopping by the DIFC Sculpture Park, where around 50 artworks are currently on display until the end of May, also free to explore.

  • Dates: 23 to 26 April 2026

  • Timings: 5pm to 10pm

  • Location: Gate Village, DIFC

  • Entry: Free

Also running at the same time: World Art Dubai 2026

If you want to make a full weekend of it, World Art Dubai is also running across the same dates. Now in its 12th edition, the event takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 23 to 26 April and brings together more than 10,000 artworks by over 400 artists and galleries from 65 countries under one roof.

Alongside the art, there are live performances, free hands-on workshops and talks, plus special features including The Textile Hub and PhotoWAD, the region's first photography pavilion. Children aged 11 and under go free, making it a solid family outing. Early bird tickets are available now at worldartdubai.com.

  • Dates: 23 to 26 April 2026

  • Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, Za'abeel Halls 3, 4, 5 and 6

  • Tickets from Dh20 at Platinumlist

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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