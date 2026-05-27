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Saudi Arabia investigates woman filmed damaging perfume kiosk in mall

The woman employee claims she had not received her salary for several months

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia investigates woman filmed damaging perfume kiosk in mall
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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has launched an investigation after a widely circulated video showed a woman damaging items inside a perfume shop at a shopping mall in the Kingdom.

The incident triggered widespread reaction on social media after claims circulated online alleging the woman was an employee who had not received her salary for several months.

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In its first official response, the ministry said it had immediately dealt with the case after monitoring the footage online, which involved a private-sector establishment inside a mall.

The ministry said inspection teams had visited the establishment and contacted the employee concerned to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities said the woman had started working at the establishment on May 13, 2026, adding that specialised teams were currently verifying all circulated information and allegations before taking the necessary legal measures in accordance with Saudi labour regulations.

The ministry said it would continue monitoring private-sector establishments to ensure compliance with labour laws and regulations aimed at protecting workers’ rights and strengthening the Saudi labour market environment.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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