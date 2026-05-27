The woman employee claims she had not received her salary for several months
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has launched an investigation after a widely circulated video showed a woman damaging items inside a perfume shop at a shopping mall in the Kingdom.
The incident triggered widespread reaction on social media after claims circulated online alleging the woman was an employee who had not received her salary for several months.
In its first official response, the ministry said it had immediately dealt with the case after monitoring the footage online, which involved a private-sector establishment inside a mall.
The ministry said inspection teams had visited the establishment and contacted the employee concerned to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Authorities said the woman had started working at the establishment on May 13, 2026, adding that specialised teams were currently verifying all circulated information and allegations before taking the necessary legal measures in accordance with Saudi labour regulations.
The ministry said it would continue monitoring private-sector establishments to ensure compliance with labour laws and regulations aimed at protecting workers’ rights and strengthening the Saudi labour market environment.