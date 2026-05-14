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Saudi Arabia cancels 7,200 work visas in nationwide crackdown on firms violating labour rules

Inspection teams conducted around 250,000 field visits to private firms during Q1 of 2026

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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More than 7,200 visas issued to violating establishments and key government services suspended for them after uncovering thousands of labour-related breaches during nationwide inspections.
More than 7,200 visas issued to violating establishments and key government services suspended for them after uncovering thousands of labour-related breaches during nationwide inspections.
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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has cancelled more than 7,200 visas issued to violating establishments and suspended key government services for them after uncovering thousands of labour-related breaches during nationwide inspections.

The ministry said its monitoring teams and smart surveillance systems examined around 91,000 suspected cases, detecting 13,509 violations linked to invalid employment relationships.

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Authorities said immediate punitive measures were taken, including removing the cases from the kingdom’s “Nitaqat” Saudisation programme calculations and referring all affected individuals to the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) to help them secure legitimate employment opportunities.

The ministry said inspection teams conducted around 250,000 field visits to private sector establishments during the first quarter of 2026, resulting in the detection of approximately 168,000 violations.

It added that around 230,000 warnings had been issued to businesses to rectify their status, while 3,522 violations were recorded at recruitment offices.

On the digital front, the ministry said it had identified electronic violations and taken action against 238 social media accounts promoting illegal domestic labour services.

Authorities also carried out proactive inspections of around 54,000 cases as part of efforts to combat human trafficking, the ministry said.

The ministry praised what it described as the community’s role in participatory oversight, saying authorities had handled 15,563 public reports with a response rate of 96.96 per cent within the specified timeframe.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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