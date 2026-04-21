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Saudi Arabia revokes licences of 11 recruitment offices over violations

Licences of11 recruitment offices revoked in Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Job ads for domestic helpers and caregivers in Saudi Arabia posted outside at a recruitment agency's office in Manila.
Job ads for domestic helpers and caregivers in Saudi Arabia posted outside at a recruitment agency's office in Manila.
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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources has revoked the licences of 11 recruitment offices and suspended three others for a range of violations, including delays in refunding clients and failure to address complaints.

 The ministry said it suspended the operations of three offices immediately and revoked the licences of 11 others after they failed to rectify violations within the specified deadline during the first quarter of 2026.

The breaches included violations of recruitment service regulations, delays in returning due payments to beneficiaries and neglecting customer complaints.

 The ministry said the measures form part of its regulatory and supervisory efforts to enhance compliance in the labour market and improve service quality. It added that the steps aim to ensure transparency, protect contractual relationships and create a more organised working environment.

 Authorities said they would continue to monitor the performance of recruitment offices and companies and enforce penalties against those failing to comply with rules.

 The ministry also urged customers to use verified services through “Musaned” platform, the national platform for recruitment services, which allows electronic contracting with approved providers and offers tools for evaluation, reporting and complaint tracking.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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