Licences of11 recruitment offices revoked in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources has revoked the licences of 11 recruitment offices and suspended three others for a range of violations, including delays in refunding clients and failure to address complaints.
The ministry said it suspended the operations of three offices immediately and revoked the licences of 11 others after they failed to rectify violations within the specified deadline during the first quarter of 2026.
The breaches included violations of recruitment service regulations, delays in returning due payments to beneficiaries and neglecting customer complaints.
The ministry said the measures form part of its regulatory and supervisory efforts to enhance compliance in the labour market and improve service quality. It added that the steps aim to ensure transparency, protect contractual relationships and create a more organised working environment.
Authorities said they would continue to monitor the performance of recruitment offices and companies and enforce penalties against those failing to comply with rules.
The ministry also urged customers to use verified services through “Musaned” platform, the national platform for recruitment services, which allows electronic contracting with approved providers and offers tools for evaluation, reporting and complaint tracking.