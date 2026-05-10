Nationwide campaign against illegal residency intensifies
Saudi Arabia arrested 11,175 people for violating residency, labour and border security laws during a week-long campaign, the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday. The arrests were carried out between April 30 and May 6 in joint operations involving multiple government agencies.
Those detained included 6,153 residency law violators, 3,619 border security violators and 1,403 labour law offenders, the ministry said. Authorities also arrested 1,411 people attempting to enter the kingdom illegally, including 36 per cent Yemenis and 62 per cent Ethiopians, while 23 individuals were detained for attempting to leave unlawfully.
A total of 11,272 violators were deported, while others were referred to diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents or complete travel arrangements.
The ministry said 19 people were arrested for aiding violators by providing transport, shelter or employment, warning that such offences could carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million riyals.
It urged the public to report violations through designated emergency numbers across the kingdom.