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Saudi Arabia arrests 11,175 residency, labour violators in week-long crackdown

Nationwide campaign against illegal residency intensifies

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi security forces intensified nationwide crackdown on labour and residency violators.
Saudi security forces intensified nationwide crackdown on labour and residency violators.
Saudi Gazettee

Saudi Arabia arrested 11,175 people for violating residency, labour and border security laws during a week-long campaign, the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday. The arrests were carried out between April 30 and May 6 in joint operations involving multiple government agencies.

Those detained included 6,153 residency law violators, 3,619 border security violators and 1,403 labour law offenders, the ministry said. Authorities also arrested 1,411 people attempting to enter the kingdom illegally, including 36 per cent Yemenis and 62 per cent Ethiopians, while 23 individuals were detained for attempting to leave unlawfully.

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A total of 11,272 violators were deported, while others were referred to diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents or complete travel arrangements.

The ministry said 19 people were arrested for aiding violators by providing transport, shelter or employment, warning that such offences could carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million riyals.

It urged the public to report violations through designated emergency numbers across the kingdom.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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