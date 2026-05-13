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Saudi Arabia moves to expand workplace nurseries to support working parents

It aims to boost women’s participation in the labour market

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi government authorities directed to work on expanding childcare nurseries at public and private sector workplaces with large numbers of employees, as part of efforts to boost women’s participation in the labour market.
Saudi government authorities directed to work on expanding childcare nurseries at public and private sector workplaces with large numbers of employees, as part of efforts to boost women’s participation in the labour market.
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Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers has directed government authorities to work on expanding childcare nurseries at government and private sector workplaces with large numbers of employees, as part of efforts to boost women’s participation in the labour market under Vision 2030.

The Cabinet instructed the Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and other authorities, to develop regulations and procedures governing the establishment of workplace nurseries.

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The move aims to support working mothers while advancing early childhood development goals and improving workplace environments across both public and private sectors.

Authorities were also tasked with addressing operational challenges, including differences in working hours between nurseries and institutions such as ministries, schools and companies, in order to encourage employees to enrol their children in workplace childcare centres.

The Cabinet said support should be provided to overcome financial, technical and administrative obstacles facing existing nurseries in government workplaces, including improving facilities, internet infrastructure and staffing.

The measures also include preparing suitable spaces for nurseries, strengthening governance mechanisms and raising awareness among employees about the benefits of workplace childcare services for parents, children and employers.

Saudi authorities said all related costs would be covered within existing approved budgets without increasing public spending allocations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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