It aims to boost women’s participation in the labour market
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers has directed government authorities to work on expanding childcare nurseries at government and private sector workplaces with large numbers of employees, as part of efforts to boost women’s participation in the labour market under Vision 2030.
The Cabinet instructed the Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and other authorities, to develop regulations and procedures governing the establishment of workplace nurseries.
The move aims to support working mothers while advancing early childhood development goals and improving workplace environments across both public and private sectors.
Authorities were also tasked with addressing operational challenges, including differences in working hours between nurseries and institutions such as ministries, schools and companies, in order to encourage employees to enrol their children in workplace childcare centres.
The Cabinet said support should be provided to overcome financial, technical and administrative obstacles facing existing nurseries in government workplaces, including improving facilities, internet infrastructure and staffing.
The measures also include preparing suitable spaces for nurseries, strengthening governance mechanisms and raising awareness among employees about the benefits of workplace childcare services for parents, children and employers.
Saudi authorities said all related costs would be covered within existing approved budgets without increasing public spending allocations.