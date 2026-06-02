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Saudi Arabia witnesses first onager birth in more than a century

The initiative aims to restore biodiversity and revive native wildlife

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve witnessed the first birth of an onager, one of the world's rarest wild equids, in more than 100 years, marking a milestone in efforts to restore species that disappeared from the Arabian Peninsula.
The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve witnessed the first birth of an onager, one of the world's rarest wild equids, in more than 100 years, marking a milestone in efforts to restore species that disappeared from the Arabian Peninsula.
SPA

Saudi Arabia has witnessed the first birth of an onager, one of the world's rarest wild equids, on its soil in more than 100 years, marking a milestone in efforts to restore species that disappeared from the Arabian Peninsula.

The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve said a male onager (Equus hemionus) was born in June 2025 as part of its Arabian rewilding programme, which aims to reintroduce 23 native species to their historic habitats.

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The reserve announced the birth only after the animal successfully completed its first year, a period considered critical for survival, with mortality rates among young onagers often exceeding 50 per cent.

The birth represents the return of a species that vanished from Arabia's deserts more than a century ago. The reserve said it expects two more onager births this winter, underscoring the success of ongoing breeding and conservation efforts.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, fewer than 600 onagers remain in the wild, and the species was upgraded to Critically Endangered status in 2025 amid projections of a steep population decline by mid-century.

The reserve is expanding its breeding programme to strengthen genetic diversity, including the planned introduction of a female onager from Jordan later this year. The initiative forms part of Saudi Arabia's broader environmental strategy to restore biodiversity and revive native wildlife populations across the kingdom.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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