PETRONAS will fully own PRefChem after Aramco transfers its equity stakes in Malaysia
Dubai: Saudi energy giant Aramco is transferring its equity stakes in PRefChem to Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Berhad, commonly known as Petronas, a move that will make the refining and petrochemical business a wholly owned subsidiary of the Malaysian state energy company.
The two companies announced on Monday that they had signed an agreement for the transfer of Aramco’s stakes in Pengerang Refining Company Sdn. Bhd. and Pengerang Petrochemical Company Sdn. Bhd., collectively known as PRefChem, which are located within the Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor, Malaysia.
The transfer is subject to customary closing conditions.
Once completed, Petronas will assume full ownership and operation of PRefChem, giving it greater control over the integrated refining and petrochemical business.
PRefChem has been a key part of the Pengerang Integrated Complex, one of Malaysia’s major refining and petrochemical hubs, and the ownership transfer marks a shift in how both companies are positioning their downstream businesses.
Petronas said full ownership would allow it to improve operational alignment and flexibility across its value chain, while also using its international supply network and integrated operating model to support reliability under different market conditions.
For Aramco, the deal is part of what the company described as a strategic optimisation of its downstream portfolio, giving it additional flexibility to pursue investments aligned with its downstream business strategy.
The companies said the transaction was concluded on mutually agreed terms, reflecting what they described as evolving strategic priorities for both parties.
Despite the ownership change, Aramco and Petronas said they would continue exploring commercial cooperation after the transfer. Areas under discussion include coordinated crude oil supply, technology exchange and integrated product distribution, building on what the companies described as their multi-decade partnership.
The companies said they would remain focused on maintaining operational performance and delivering value following the transaction.