Saudi Arabia releases endangered ibex and gazelles into Al Soudah Park

National Centre for Wildlife ramps up conservation with monitored releases
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Wildlife (NCW), in partnership with Soudah Development, has released several endangered animals into Al Soudah Park in the southern Asir region, as part of a wider effort to restore biodiversity and protect native species.
The release included six Nubian ibex and six Arabian gazelles, both of which face threats to their survival due to habitat loss and environmental pressures.
The initiative forms part of NCW’s broader programme to breed and reintroduce endangered wildlife into their natural habitats, with the aim of strengthening ecological balance, rehabilitating ecosystems and enhancing the environmental appeal of national parks.
Specialised teams are monitoring the animals around the clock, tracking their health, movements and behaviour using advanced tools and technologies. The data collected will be used to assess the success of the reintroduction programme and refine future conservation strategies.
The programme reflects the Kingdom’s growing focus on wildlife protection, ecosystem restoration and sustainable tourism, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas such as the Asir highlands.
