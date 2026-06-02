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Saudi Arabia requires five-day advance notice of investment rounds by finance firms

The rule applies to financing companies, payment service providers, exchange houses

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank
Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank
Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia's Central Bank (SAMA) has instructed financing companies and other licensed non-bank financial institutions to notify the central bank at least five working days before launching any investment round, as part of efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight of fundraising activities.

The requirement applies to financing companies, payment service providers, exchange houses and other entities supporting financing activities that are licensed by SAMA.

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Under the new rules, institutions planning an investment round must disclose details including the timetable, purpose, value and target investors, as well as the expected impact on ownership structures and the company's financial position.

SAMA said firms must also provide information on the type of investment instrument being offered, whether equity, convertible securities, debt instruments or other financing mechanisms, along with supporting documents and any additional information requested by the regulator.

The central bank stressed that non-bank financial institutions remain obligated to comply with all applicable regulations, including obtaining prior approval from SAMA where required.

Investment rounds are fundraising stages in which companies raise capital from investors in exchange for equity stakes, convertible instruments, debt securities or other forms of financing. The move comes as Saudi Arabia continues to expand and regulate its financial sector under broader economic diversification reforms.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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