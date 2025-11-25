Saudi Arabia to localise 12 key jobs in private-sector sports facilities by November 2026

Legal penalties will apply to establishments that fail to comply
Saudi Arabia will enforce Saudisation of 12 key positions in private sports centres and gyms starting November 18, 2026, as part of efforts to expand employment opportunities for Saudi nationals. Facilities employing four or more staff must meet a 15% Saudisation target.
The 12 positions include sports coach, professional football coach, sports supervisor, personal trainer, and professional athletics coach. Officials say the measure will improve service quality and promote a professional, specialised sports environment.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, will provide guidance, recruitment assistance, training, and priority access to programmes through the Human Resources Development Fund. Legal penalties will apply to establishments that fail to comply.
Both ministries will jointly monitor adherence, ensuring smooth integration of Saudi nationals into the private sports sector while aligning with labour market needs.
