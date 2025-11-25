GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia to localise 12 key jobs in private-sector sports facilities by November 2026

Legal penalties will apply to establishments that fail to comply

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Officials say the measure will improve service quality and promote a professional, specialised sports environment.
Officials say the measure will improve service quality and promote a professional, specialised sports environment.
Shutterstock

Saudi Arabia will enforce Saudisation of 12 key positions in private sports centres and gyms starting November 18, 2026, as part of efforts to expand employment opportunities for Saudi nationals. Facilities employing four or more staff must meet a 15% Saudisation target.

The 12 positions include sports coach, professional football coach, sports supervisor, personal trainer, and professional athletics coach. Officials say the measure will improve service quality and promote a professional, specialised sports environment.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, will provide guidance, recruitment assistance, training, and priority access to programmes through the Human Resources Development Fund. Legal penalties will apply to establishments that fail to comply.

Both ministries will jointly monitor adherence, ensuring smooth integration of Saudi nationals into the private sports sector while aligning with labour market needs.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaSaudi jobs

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

Saudi crown prince gets warm embrace from Trump

3m read
Leaked: BYD Racco, Japan's first all-electric kei car

Leaked: BYD Racco, Japan's first all-electric kei car

2m read
Saudi Arabia players celebrate after the Fifa World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match against Iraq at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on October 14, 2025.

It was very emotional for me, Saudi Arabia coach says

2m read
Why Saudis keep buying gold despite record prices

Why Saudis keep buying gold despite record prices

2m read