Saudi Arabia closes 10 recruitment offices for breaching labour rules

10 recruitment offices closed, licences of 27 others withdrawn over labour violations

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said it detected multiple violations.
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has ordered the immediate closure of 10 recruitment offices and revoked the licences of 27 others for violating labour regulations, the state-run Press Agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The disciplinary measures were taken following inspection campaigns carried out during the third quarter of 2025.

In a statement, the ministry said it detected multiple violations, prompting legal action against 37 recruitment offices. Activities of 10 offices were immediately suspended, while the licences of 27 others were revoked for failing to rectify their violations within the mandated timeframe.

The breaches included delays in refunding client payments, failure to resolve complaints, and non-compliance with recruitment and labour service regulations.

Officials said the crackdown is part of wider efforts to regulate the recruitment industry, strengthen accountability, and safeguard the rights of both workers and employers.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to continuous monitoring and urged the public to use the Musaned platform, the official digital system for contracting licensed service providers and reporting violations through the hotline 920002866 or the Musaned app.

Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
