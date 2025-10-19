10 recruitment offices closed, licences of 27 others withdrawn over labour violations
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has ordered the immediate closure of 10 recruitment offices and revoked the licences of 27 others for violating labour regulations, the state-run Press Agency SPA reported on Sunday.
The disciplinary measures were taken following inspection campaigns carried out during the third quarter of 2025.
In a statement, the ministry said it detected multiple violations, prompting legal action against 37 recruitment offices. Activities of 10 offices were immediately suspended, while the licences of 27 others were revoked for failing to rectify their violations within the mandated timeframe.
The breaches included delays in refunding client payments, failure to resolve complaints, and non-compliance with recruitment and labour service regulations.
Officials said the crackdown is part of wider efforts to regulate the recruitment industry, strengthen accountability, and safeguard the rights of both workers and employers.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to continuous monitoring and urged the public to use the Musaned platform, the official digital system for contracting licensed service providers and reporting violations through the hotline 920002866 or the Musaned app.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox