Saudi Arabia deports 13,000 illegal residents in one week

18,000 arrested in nationwide crackdown on residency, labour, and border law violations
Dubai: Saudi security authorities deported 13,072 people last week following a series of nationwide inspections targeting residency, border, and labour law violations, the Ministry of Interior said.
Between Septtember18 and 24, a total of 18,421 illegal residents were arrested in joint operations carried out with other government agencies. Those detained included 10,552 residency law violators, 3,852 border law violators, and 4,017 labour law violators.
Authorities said 25,646 people were referred to their diplomatic missions to secure travel documents, while 1,211 were sent to complete travel bookings.
Another 1,383 were caught attempting to cross into the Kingdom illegally — 47 per cent of them Yemeni, 51 per cent Ethiopian, and the remainder of other nationalities. Security forces also arrested 29 while attempting to leave the country unlawfully.
The crackdown also netted 20 people accused of transporting, sheltering, or employing violators. In total, 30,876 expatriates, including 28,914 men and 1,962 women, are undergoing legal procedures.
The ministry reiterated that anyone caught facilitating illegal entry, transport, or shelter faces up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million ($267,000), and the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the crimes. It urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 elsewhere in the Kingdom.
