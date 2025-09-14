Saudi Arabia arrests over 21,000 illegal residents, deports 11,687 in a week

Arrests made in nationwide crackdown on illegal residents
Dubai: Saudi security forces arrested 21,339 people in a weeklong nationwide campaign against illegal residency, border crossings and labour violations, the Ministry of Interior has announced.
The arrests, carried out between September 4 and10 in joint inspections with other government agencies, included 12,955 violators of residency rules, 4,198 of border security laws and 4,186 of labour regulations.
According to the ministry, 11,687 of those detained have already been deported. Another 25,133 are in the process of securing travel documents through their diplomatic missions, while 2,349 are completing travel arrangements.
Authorities reported that 1,314 people were caught attempting to cross into the kingdom illegally — 43 percent from Yemen, 56 percent from Ethiopia and the rest from other nationalities. Twenty-five people were detained while trying to leave the country unlawfully.
Officials also arrested 23 individuals accused of providing transportation, shelter or employment to violators. In total, 32,280 expatriates — 29,155 men and 3,125 women — remain in custody as legal proceedings continue.
The Interior Ministry warned that anyone who aids or shelters undocumented individuals could face up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million riyals . Vehicles and properties used for such purposes will be confiscated.
The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 in other regions.
