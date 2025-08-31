Saudi Arabia deports over 11,000 illegal residents in one week

More than 20,000 violators arrested in nationwide inspections during the same period
Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported 11,279 illegal residents last week following a series of nationwide inspections that led to more than 20,000 arrests, the Ministry of Interior announced Saturday.
Between August 21 and August 27, security forces, working with other government agencies, detained 20,319 people accused of violating residency, border security, and labor laws.
The arrests included 12,891 residency violators, 3,888 border security violators, and 3,540 labor law offenders.
Of those detained, 20,916 were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,786 were sent to complete travel bookings.
The week ended with 11,279 deportations. Authorities said 1,238 people were caught attempting to cross into the Kingdom illegally, with half identified as Yemeni nationals and nearly the same number as Ethiopians. Another 22 were arrested while trying to exit the country unlawfully.
The ministry said 16 individuals accused of sheltering, transporting, or employing illegal residents were also detained. At present, 27,417 expatriates, including nearly 2,600 women, are undergoing legal procedures.
The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone found aiding illegal entry, providing shelter, or facilitating violations faces penalties of up to 15 years in prison, fines reaching SR1 million, and the confiscation of vehicles or property used in the offenses.
The ministry urged the public to report suspected cases by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in other regions
