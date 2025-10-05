Saudi Arabia arrests more than 18,600 illegal residents in nationwide crackdown in a week

The arrests included violators of residency, labour, and border laws
Dubai: Saudi security forces have arrested 18,673 people for violating residency, border, and labour laws during nationwide inspections conducted between September 25 and October 1, the Ministry of Interior announced.
The sweep, carried out in coordination with multiple government agencies, led to the arrest of 10,673 people for violating residency rules, 3,822 for breaching border security laws, and 4,178 for labour law violations.
Authorities said 25,478 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,139 were referred to complete travel reservations. More than 11,500 individuals were deported.
Among those detained were 1,479 people attempting to cross into the Kingdom illegally, the ministry said. Roughly 59 percent were Yemeni nationals, 40 percent Ethiopian, and 1 percent from other countries. Another 52 were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom without authorization.
Officials also arrested 17 people accused of providing shelter, transportation, or employment to violators. The ministry said 31,015 expatriates — including 29,172 men and 1,843 women — are currently undergoing procedures for enforcement.
The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone who facilitates illegal entry, transport, or shelter of violators faces up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million ($266,000), and the confiscation of vehicles or property used.
The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Riyadh, Mecca, and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in other regions.
