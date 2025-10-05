GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia arrests more than 18,600 illegal residents in nationwide crackdown in a week

The arrests included violators of residency, labour, and border laws

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Officials also arrested 17 people accused of providing shelter, transportation, or employment to violators.
Officials also arrested 17 people accused of providing shelter, transportation, or employment to violators.

Dubai: Saudi security forces have arrested 18,673 people for violating residency, border, and labour laws during nationwide inspections conducted between September 25 and October 1, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The sweep, carried out in coordination with multiple government agencies, led to the arrest of 10,673 people for violating residency rules, 3,822 for breaching border security laws, and 4,178 for labour law violations.

Authorities said 25,478 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,139 were referred to complete travel reservations. More than 11,500 individuals were deported.

Among those detained were 1,479 people attempting to cross into the Kingdom illegally, the ministry said. Roughly 59 percent were Yemeni nationals, 40 percent Ethiopian, and 1 percent from other countries. Another 52 were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom without authorization.

Officials also arrested 17 people accused of providing shelter, transportation, or employment to violators. The ministry said 31,015 expatriates — including 29,172 men and 1,843 women — are currently undergoing procedures for enforcement.

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone who facilitates illegal entry, transport, or shelter of violators faces up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million ($266,000), and the confiscation of vehicles or property used.

The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Riyadh, Mecca, and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in other regions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The crackdown also netted 20 people accused of transporting, sheltering, or employing violators. Illustrative image.

Saudi Arabia deports over 13,000 illegal residents

1m read
(For illustrative purposes only)

Saudi Arabia arrests over 21,000 illegal residents

1m read
Large parts of Saudi Arabia will experience rain this week.

Thunderstorms and hail to continue into next week

1m read
Of those detained, 20,916 were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,786 were sent to complete travel bookings. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Saudi Arabia deports over 11,000 illegals in one week

1m read