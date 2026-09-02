Why criticism backfires when teenagers are online

This is also why direct criticism so often backfires. When a parent says “you’re addicted to that thing” or “get off your phone,” the teenage brain does not process this as helpful feedback. It processes it as a threat to autonomy and social standing, two things adolescents are neurologically primed to protect above almost everything else. Criticism triggers a shame response rather than a reflective one, and shame reliably produces concealment, not change. The teenager does not use their phone less; they simply become better at hiding how they use it. I see this constantly: secondary accounts, deleted message threads, phones face-down the moment a parent enters the room. None of this is defiance for its own sake. It is a nervous system protecting itself from a perceived attack.