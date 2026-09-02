Why criticism backfires when teenagers are online

Understanding the adolescent brain can help parents replace conflict with connection
A mother sat in my office recently describing the moment she took her 15-year-old’s phone away after finding out how many hours a day he was spending on it. She expected relief, maybe even gratitude, once the distraction was gone. Instead, he became more withdrawn, more secretive, and within a week had found a way around the restriction entirely, a second account, a friend’s device, a workaround she hadn’t thought to block. She asked me, genuinely bewildered, why taking away the thing that was clearly hurting him made things worse rather than better.
This is one of the most common patterns I see in practice, and it points to something parents are rarely told: the adolescent brain is not a smaller, less disciplined version of an adult brain. It is a fundamentally different instrument, and social media is built to exploit exactly the parts of it that are still developing.
Two systems mature on very different timelines during adolescence. The brain’s reward circuitry, particularly the regions that process social feedback, approval, attention, and belonging, comes online early and runs hot throughout the teenage years. The prefrontal cortex, which governs impulse control, weighs long-term consequences, and helps regulate emotional reactions, is still years from finishing its development. The result is a brain exquisitely sensitive to social reward and comparatively under-equipped to regulate its response to it. A notification, a like, a reply left on read, registers with a teenager’s brain far more intensely than it would for an adult, while the internal brakes that might otherwise say “this can wait” are still being built.
Social media platforms did not create this vulnerability, but they are engineered to find it. Variable rewards, the same mechanism that makes slot machines compelling, keep a still-maturing reward system checking, refreshing, and returning. Framing this as a simple matter of willpower or discipline misunderstands the neuroscience. It is closer to asking someone to out-reason a system that is, by design, faster than reasoning.
This is also why direct criticism so often backfires. When a parent says “you’re addicted to that thing” or “get off your phone,” the teenage brain does not process this as helpful feedback. It processes it as a threat to autonomy and social standing, two things adolescents are neurologically primed to protect above almost everything else. Criticism triggers a shame response rather than a reflective one, and shame reliably produces concealment, not change. The teenager does not use their phone less; they simply become better at hiding how they use it. I see this constantly: secondary accounts, deleted message threads, phones face-down the moment a parent enters the room. None of this is defiance for its own sake. It is a nervous system protecting itself from a perceived attack.
What actually helps looks almost nothing like a crackdown, and it is considerably less satisfying in the moment. Curiosity works where control fails. Asking a teenager what they find compelling about a platform, who they talk to, what a typical evening online actually looks like, opens a conversation that a confiscated phone never will. It also gives a parent real information instead of assumptions. Collaborating on boundaries, rather than announcing them, changes a teenager’s relationship to the rule itself; a limit they helped set is a limit they have some ownership over, and ownership survives far longer than compliance extracted through conflict.
It also matters enormously what parents model themselves. A teenager who watches a parent reach for their own phone during dinner, or scroll while half-listening to a conversation, receives a much louder message than any rule about screen time ever could. Consistency between what is asked and what is modeled is not a minor detail here; it is often the entire difference between a boundary that holds and one that quietly erodes.
None of this means parents should simply step back and hope for the best. It means the goal is not to win a single confrontation over a phone, but to remain someone a teenager will actually come to when something goes wrong online, and something eventually will. That relationship, not the restriction, is what protects them. A teenager who believes their parent is trying to understand their world will let that parent in. A teenager who believes their parent is trying to control it will simply get better at keeping them out.
Sarah El Nabulsi is a clinical psychologist based in Dubai