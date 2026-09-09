Masterminds Education brings brain capital approach to early learning in the UAE

Dubai nursery and early learning provider contributes to Knowledge at Wharton research
As artificial intelligence transforms the global economy, much of the debate around education has focused on technology: what children should learn, how schools should use AI, and which jobs may disappear or emerge. But an equally important question is what human capabilities will become more valuable as machines become increasingly capable — and when the foundations for those capabilities are built.
A recent Knowledge at Wharton article, Building Brain Capital: Why Early Childhood Education Shapes the Future Workforce and Economy, argues that adaptability, judgment, emotional regulation, creativity and lifelong learning begin developing far earlier than most conversations about the future of work suggest. The article was co-authored by Shamail Siddiqi, Co-founder and CEO of Masterminds Education, alongside Dr Michael Platt, Faculty Director of the Wharton Neuroscience Initiative and Chief Neuroscientist at Masterminds Education, and researchers and experts from the University of Pennsylvania and the Brain Capital Alliance.
The argument carries an important qualification: early education is not automatically high-quality simply because it starts early. What matters is whether a child’s learning environment is deliberately designed around how children actually grow and learn.
Brain capital broadly refers to the brain health and brain skills that underpin people’s capacity to learn, adapt, create, work with others and contribute productively throughout their lives. Early childhood matters because it is a period of heightened neuroplasticity, when experiences can have a profound influence on developing neural systems.
Language, movement, relationships, emotional regulation, music, intellectual challenge, exploration and social interaction all contribute to that development — and they do not operate independently.
“Children don’t develop in silos,” says Dr Platt. “Cognitive, social, emotional and physical development interact continuously, which means the quality and pattern of a child’s experiences matter.”
Developmentally aligned education is simply education designed around how children actually develop. This principle underpins the Masterminds vision and philosophy: creating environments in which children are intellectually stretched while also building language, movement, confidence, emotional regulation, social capability and curiosity.
It also means recognising that physical development is not time taken away from learning; that conversation and social interaction contribute to cognitive development; and that music, movement, language and academic learning can reinforce one another.
Group size matters too. At Masterminds Early Learning Center in Dubai, children learn in small learning groups of six students so teachers can observe them closely, engage them in sustained dialogue, adjust challenge and provide richer individual interaction.
“Small groups are not simply about giving children more attention,” says Siddiqi.
“They fundamentally change the developmental environment. A teacher can understand each child more deeply, respond more quickly and create more opportunities for children to speak, question, explain, struggle and master something.”
The growing global focus on early childhood education is positive, but it can create a misleading assumption that simply placing a child in an early-years setting produces the outcomes associated with high-quality early development.
A large-group environment with limited adult interaction and predominantly passive or repetitive activity provides a very different developmental experience from one characterised by close relationships, rich language, movement, intellectual challenge, social interaction and carefully sequenced learning.
“The argument isn’t simply that children should start learning earlier,” Siddiqi says. “It’s that we need to think much more carefully about what kind of learning experiences we are giving them during the period when the foundations for so many later capabilities are being established.”
At Masterminds, this is expressed through the ATHENA+ Framework, integrating rich and intellectually ambitious learning with physical activity, languages, music, social interaction and emotional development rather than treating each as an isolated subject or extracurricular activity. The objective is not simply to accelerate children academically, but to strengthen their overall capacity to learn.
AI can already retrieve information, generate sophisticated content, analyse large amounts of data and perform cognitive tasks that once required substantial human expertise. That does not make knowledge less important. Deep knowledge may become even more valuable because people need enough understanding to judge whether an AI-generated answer is insightful, superficial or wrong.
But knowledge alone is no longer enough. Children will increasingly need judgment, adaptability, curiosity, creativity, self-regulation, communication and the ability to continue learning throughout their lives.
“We cannot prepare children for an unpredictable future simply by giving them more information,” Siddiqi says.
“We have to build the underlying capabilities that allow them to understand, judge, adapt, communicate and create. AI makes that much more urgent, but those capabilities begin developing long before a child enters university or the workforce.”
These principles have shaped the educational model Masterminds Education has developed in the UAE over more than a decade, combining small learning groups with the integration of intellectual, physical, social and emotional development.
Masterminds’ experience is now contributing to a broader international research and thought-leadership conversation through its collaboration with the Wharton Neuroscience Initiative.
“What is particularly exciting for us is that a model developed here in the UAE is now becoming part of a much broader international conversation,” Siddiqi says.
“Many of the principles we have been developing for years — small-group interaction, rich language, movement, challenge, close adult engagement and integrated development — increasingly align with what neuroscience tells us about how strong foundations for learning are built.”
For the UAE, the issue is especially relevant. The country has placed artificial intelligence, education and human capital at the center of its long-term economic ambitions. But building an AI economy is not only about computing capacity, technology investment or teaching children to use new tools. It is also about developing people capable of doing what increasingly sophisticated technology cannot easily replicate.
Preparing children for an unpredictable future
Parents cannot know precisely what economy today’s young children will enter. Trying to anticipate every technical skill a four-year-old may need in 20 years is unlikely to be a durable strategy. Building a child who is highly capable of learning, adapting, reasoning, communicating and creating is.
“We may not know what jobs today’s children will eventually have,” Siddiqi says. “But we can know the type of mind we want to help develop — knowledgeable, curious, adaptable, confident, socially capable and able to keep learning. If we build those foundations properly, we give children something much more valuable than preparation for any single future.”
The countries that lead the AI economy will need technology, capital and infrastructure. They will also need highly capable human beings. Increasingly, neuroscience and educational experience suggest that building those capabilities begins much earlier — and depends much more on how children are educated — than we once assumed. Families can learn more about Masterminds Early Learning Center’s Dubai programmes, its ATHENA+ whole-child framework, and the organisation’s leadership and research partnerships on the Masterminds UAE website.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.