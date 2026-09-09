Masterminds Education brings brain capital approach to early learning in the UAE

Brain capital and the early years

Brain capital broadly refers to the brain health and brain skills that underpin people’s capacity to learn, adapt, create, work with others and contribute productively throughout their lives. Early childhood matters because it is a period of heightened neuroplasticity, when experiences can have a profound influence on developing neural systems.

Language, movement, relationships, emotional regulation, music, intellectual challenge, exploration and social interaction all contribute to that development — and they do not operate independently.

“Children don’t develop in silos,” says Dr Platt. “Cognitive, social, emotional and physical development interact continuously, which means the quality and pattern of a child’s experiences matter.”

Developmentally aligned education

Developmentally aligned education is simply education designed around how children actually develop. This principle underpins the Masterminds vision and philosophy: creating environments in which children are intellectually stretched while also building language, movement, confidence, emotional regulation, social capability and curiosity.

It also means recognising that physical development is not time taken away from learning; that conversation and social interaction contribute to cognitive development; and that music, movement, language and academic learning can reinforce one another.

Group size matters too. At Masterminds Early Learning Center in Dubai, children learn in small learning groups of six students so teachers can observe them closely, engage them in sustained dialogue, adjust challenge and provide richer individual interaction.

“Small groups are not simply about giving children more attention,” says Siddiqi.

“They fundamentally change the developmental environment. A teacher can understand each child more deeply, respond more quickly and create more opportunities for children to speak, question, explain, struggle and master something.”



