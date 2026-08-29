GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Steel-coil truck triggered deadly 15-vehicle Samail crash, Oman police say

Police say the truck lost control after sudden congestion caused by earlier road accident

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
When the truck reached the congestion, its driver lost control and the load of steel coils became dislodged.
When the truck reached the congestion, its driver lost control and the load of steel coils became dislodged.
Supplied

Muscat: A truck carrying heavy steel coils lost control after encountering sudden congestion caused by an earlier accident in Samail, setting off a 15-vehicle collision that killed six people and injured 18, according to the Royal Oman Police.

Major Mohammed bin Salam Al Hashmi, Director of Security Relations and Media at the Royal Oman Police, said the crash occurred shortly before 8pm on Friday on Sultan Thuwaini bin Said Road, where the tractor-trailer was travelling towards Muscat.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

An earlier accident near the scene had caused traffic to build up along the road, Al Hashmi said. When the truck reached the congestion, its driver lost control and the load of steel coils became dislodged.

The truck veered into the opposite carriageway, while the heavy coils were thrown across the barriers separating the two directions of traffic, triggering a chain collision involving multiple vehicles.

Some vehicles were severely crushed in the impact. Police said 15 vehicles were damaged in total.

Six people were killed and 18 others suffered injuries of varying severity. Eight of the injured were earlier reported to be in critical condition.

Police and emergency teams were dispatched to the scene in the Wadi Bani Rawaha area, where the collision caused significant congestion along Sultan Thuwaini bin Said Road.

The Royal Oman Police initially issued a traffic alert following the crash, urging motorists approaching the area to exercise extreme caution because of the accident and resulting traffic build-up.

Investigation opened

Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said on Saturday that it had opened an investigation into the crash through its Transport Safety Office.

The inquiry will examine the causes of the collision and any factors that may have contributed to it, the ministry noted.

The ministry also offered its condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

[Illustrative image]

Zimbabwe crash involving church minibus kills 27

2h ago1m read
Six killed, eighteen injured in multi-vehicle accident

Six killed, eighteen injured in multi-vehicle accident

2m read
The Royal Oman Police urged citizens and residents to report cases of begging or suspected exploitation rather than encouraging the practice.

Oman police warn of organised begging networks

1m read
The accident occurred on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road in the Wilayat of Haima, according to the Royal Oman Police.

One dead, nine injured in Oman crash involving Indians

1m read