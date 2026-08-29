Samail crash sparks traffic chaos, governorate offers condolences to victims
Muscat: Six people were killed and 18 others injured in a major road accident in Oman’s Wilayat of Samail on Friday night, with eight of the injured in critical condition, the Royal Oman Police said on Saturday.
The collision involved a truck and several vehicles on Sultan Thuwaini bin Said Road in the Wadi Bani Rawaha area of Samail, on the route towards Muscat, according to an initial alert issued by the Royal Oman Police’s General Directorate of Traffic. The crash left people injured and caused heavy congestion along the road.
Police initially urged motorists approaching the area to exercise caution but did not disclose the number of casualties.
In a subsequent update on Saturday morning, the force confirmed six deaths and 18 injuries, including eight people whose conditions were described as critical. The later statement identified the site of the accident as the Al Mahal area of Samail.
The Royal Oman Police has not yet publicly detailed the cause of the collision in the statements reported by local media.
The accident prompted significant disruption on the road while the authorities dealt with the scene, with motorists travelling towards Muscat advised to slow down, remain alert and follow traffic instructions.
South Al Batinah Governorate later extended its condolences to the families and relatives of those killed, while expressing hopes for the recovery of the injured.