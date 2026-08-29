GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

Zimbabwe crash involving church minibus kills 27

Zimbabwe mourns after churchgoers die in fiery minibus-truck collision near Chivhu

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
[Illustrative image]
[Illustrative image]
Shutterstock

Harare: A minibus carrying churchgoers collided head-on with a truck in central Zimbabwe, killing at least 27 people, police said Saturday, in the latest deadly road crash to hit the country.

The crash occurred at around 1830 GMT on Friday near Chivhu, about 140 kilometres (87 miles) south of the capital Harare, police said.

The foreign-registered haulage truck was overtaking another vehicle when it collided with the minibus, which was carrying worshippers to a conference.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Both vehicles were carrying an "unknown" number of passengers, police said. Seven people were injured in the crash.

Footage shared on social media by public broadcaster ZBC showed the mangled minibus charred to a shell, with the truck coming to rest on the opposite side of the road. 

The crash occurred in a flat, remote stretch of road, with low vegetation lining the roadside and open terrain beyond.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The latest collision occurred on Al Dawawis road in Qassasin when a pickup truck carrying workers collided with a passenger car, just two weeks after 19 workers were killed on the same road.

24 injured in another crash on Egypt road

1m read
Authorities attributed the accident to the truck not being properly secured while parked, causing it to roll away. No injuries were reported, although several vehicles were involved in the collision.

Runaway truck hits several vehicles in Abha

1m read
Three killed, 12 injured in truck crash in Egypt's Suez

Three killed, 12 injured in truck crash in Egypt's Suez

2m read
Family vehicle veered off road; police say distraction may have played a role.

Mother, baby die as car slams into parked truck in UAE

2m read