GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Driver's license suspended after sedan's double-parking blocks emergency fire truck

The video showed the sedan blocking a narrow road as the BFP truck struggled to pass

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A double-parked sedan on a narrow road left a BFP fire truck struggling to pass.
A double-parked sedan on a narrow road left a BFP fire truck struggling to pass.
Facebook / Bro Jonathan Dela Cruz

LTO suspends driver's license, flags vehicle after sedan blocks fire truck responding to emergency

The Philippines' Land Transportation Office (LTO) has ordered the driver and registered owner of a black sedan to explain after the vehicle's double-parking blocked a Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) truck racing to an emergency, delaying its response.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The agency issued a Show Cause Order against the individual on the directive of LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao, after footage of the incident surfaced on the social media platforms and was flagged to the LTO's attention.

The video showed the sedan parked along a narrow stretch of road as the BFP truck attempted to pass through. Unable to maneuver past the vehicle, the truck ultimately struck the sedan's door before continuing on, its response time already delayed.

Lacanilao ordered LTO investigators to identify the driver and registered owner so a Show Cause Order could be served and the pair given the chance to explain their actions.

The drive and registered owner of the car are set to appear before the LTO Central Office's Intelligence and Investigation Division on September 18, where they are expected to submit sworn statements and supporting documents addressing alleged violations of parking in prohibited places and obstruction of traffic.

The LTO said it may revoke the driver's license altogether if he is found to be an "improper person to operate a motor vehicle." In the meantime, he has been ordered to surrender his license, which will be placed under a 90-day preventive suspension while the investigation proceeds. The sedan has also been placed on alarm status.

"Every second is crucial for our fire officers. No violation or negligence on the road should be allowed to delay their response," Lacanilao said, speaking originally in Tagalog: "Bawat segundo ay mahalaga para sa ating mga fire officers. Hindi dapat maging dahilan ang anumang paglabag o kapabayaan sa kalsada upang maantala ang kanilang pagresponde."

He stressed that motorists must avoid obstructing roads, especially when emergency vehicles are responding to incidents, and renewed the agency's appeal for discipline on the road.

The LTO reminded the public to steer clear of illegal or dangerous parking and to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles, warning that even minor obstructions can delay response times and endanger lives.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The DHS poster carried the message: “America for Americans. Get off our roads; you don't know how to drive, Mr Singh.” It also urged people to “self-deport”.

‘Get off our roads, Mr Singh’: poster sparks race row

2m read
Sharjah Police video shows sedan crashing into traffic island

Distracted driving linked to 22 road deaths in Sharjah

2m read
A passer-by heard cries for help after the truck had already compacted its first load.

Man pulled alive from garbage truck after 2-hour rescue

3m read
When the truck reached the congestion, its driver lost control and the load of steel coils became dislodged.

Steel-coil truck triggers 15-car pileup that killed 6

2m read