The video showed the sedan blocking a narrow road as the BFP truck struggled to pass
LTO suspends driver's license, flags vehicle after sedan blocks fire truck responding to emergency
The Philippines' Land Transportation Office (LTO) has ordered the driver and registered owner of a black sedan to explain after the vehicle's double-parking blocked a Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) truck racing to an emergency, delaying its response.
The agency issued a Show Cause Order against the individual on the directive of LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao, after footage of the incident surfaced on the social media platforms and was flagged to the LTO's attention.
The video showed the sedan parked along a narrow stretch of road as the BFP truck attempted to pass through. Unable to maneuver past the vehicle, the truck ultimately struck the sedan's door before continuing on, its response time already delayed.
Lacanilao ordered LTO investigators to identify the driver and registered owner so a Show Cause Order could be served and the pair given the chance to explain their actions.
The drive and registered owner of the car are set to appear before the LTO Central Office's Intelligence and Investigation Division on September 18, where they are expected to submit sworn statements and supporting documents addressing alleged violations of parking in prohibited places and obstruction of traffic.
The LTO said it may revoke the driver's license altogether if he is found to be an "improper person to operate a motor vehicle." In the meantime, he has been ordered to surrender his license, which will be placed under a 90-day preventive suspension while the investigation proceeds. The sedan has also been placed on alarm status.
"Every second is crucial for our fire officers. No violation or negligence on the road should be allowed to delay their response," Lacanilao said, speaking originally in Tagalog: "Bawat segundo ay mahalaga para sa ating mga fire officers. Hindi dapat maging dahilan ang anumang paglabag o kapabayaan sa kalsada upang maantala ang kanilang pagresponde."
He stressed that motorists must avoid obstructing roads, especially when emergency vehicles are responding to incidents, and renewed the agency's appeal for discipline on the road.
The LTO reminded the public to steer clear of illegal or dangerous parking and to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles, warning that even minor obstructions can delay response times and endanger lives.