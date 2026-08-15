Drivers face six traffic points and 30-day vehicle impoundment for blocking responders
Abu Dhabi: Drivers who fail to give way to emergency vehicles in Abu Dhabi face a fine of Dh3,000, six traffic points and the impoundment of their vehicle for 30 days, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has said.
The authority urged motorists to cooperate and move aside promptly when emergency vehicles approach, stressing that doing so can be critical to protecting lives and ensuring crews reach incidents without delay.
The warning follows the launch of the “Don’t Hesitate... Give Way Immediately” campaign by Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, in cooperation with the Department of Health and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility.
The campaign is intended to strengthen a culture of immediate and responsible response among drivers and raise awareness of the importance of clearing the way for ambulances, fire engines and other emergency vehicles.
Authorities said every second can matter during an emergency, whether officers are responding to a road crash, a fire or a medical case.
The campaign also seeks to encourage motorists to view the sound of an emergency siren not as an inconvenience, but as a signal that someone may be waiting for urgent help.
Drivers were urged not to hesitate when they hear or see an approaching emergency vehicle, but to act immediately and make way safely.
Authorities warned that delays caused by motorists who block emergency vehicles can worsen already critical situations, particularly during fires or medical emergencies.
They added that giving way is not only about helping patients or accident victims, but also about protecting emergency crews who may be operating in dangerous conditions.