Riders are urged to wear helmets, use designated lanes and obey speed limits
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged electric scooter riders to follow traffic rules and basic safety measures, warning that unsafe riding practices can increase the risk of accidents and injuries.
The force said riders should wear protective helmets and reflective clothing, use designated cycling and scooter lanes, travel in the correct direction and comply with speed limits, traffic signs and road regulations.
Police also warned riders against carrying passengers or heavy loads that could affect the scooter’s balance and control.
They advised against wearing headphones in both ears while riding, saying this can distract users and prevent them from hearing warnings or surrounding traffic.
Abu Dhabi Police called on riders to exercise greater awareness and responsibility, saying compliance with safety instructions and traffic regulations helps protect lives and contributes to a safer road environment for everyone.