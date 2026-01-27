Authorities are preparing criminal charges against the suspect for attempted murder
Dubai: Lipa City Police have arrested a local resident after he allegedly opened fire on a vehicle carrying six senior high school students in Barangay Marauoy on Monday.
The suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending the formal filing of charges, was apprehended during a follow-up operation by the Lipa Component City Police Station. Investigators recovered a .45 calibre Optimus Custom pistol and a magazine containing two rounds of live ammunition from the scene.
According to initial police reports, the victims, all Grade 12 students, were on board a Toyota Vios along Almamater Street in District 2F. They had reportedly arrived in the area to drop off a classmate at his residence.
Prior to the incident, the group had come to pick up their companion at the location. While waiting, one of the students reportedly rang the doorbell of the suspect’s residence. Police say this appears to have provoked the suspect, who later emerged from his home when the students returned and fired at the departing vehicle from behind.
'The driver immediately sped away from the area to avoid further harm,' the police report stated. Despite the vehicle being struck, none of the students sustained injuries during the encounter.
The victims immediately reported the shooting to their parents, who then sought assistance from the local authorities.
PLTCOL Aleli Cuyan Buaquen, Chief of Police of the Lipa Component City Police Station, oversaw the subsequent operation that led to the suspect’s arrest. Buaquen emphasised that the command remains committed to the safety of the community, particularly the youth.
Authorities are preparing criminal charges against the suspect for Attempted Murder and violations of Republic Act No. 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.
The suspect remains in police custody as of press time.
