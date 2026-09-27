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Philippines e-taxi driver gets lifetime licence ban after passenger sexual assault case

Driver admits to sworn statement confirming sexual activity took place inside taxi

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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The agency also urged the public to report abuse or irregularities so they can be investigated and acted upon under existing laws and regulations.
The agency also urged the public to report abuse or irregularities so they can be investigated and acted upon under existing laws and regulations.
X / Land Transportation Office - Philippines

The Philippines' Land Transportation Office (LTO) has permanently revoked the driver's licence of a GSM taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger after taking her to a location other than her intended drop-off point.

The LTO said the driver was declared an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle following an investigation and hearing by its Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID).

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The taxi operator was also found to have committed violations involving Breach of Franchise and Employing a Discourteous Driver, the agency said.

Driver admitted sexual activity inside taxi

The case stemmed from a passenger's complaint, which was first reported on the programme Raffy Tulfo in Action. According to the complaint, the passenger fell asleep during the journey and was not dropped at her designated destination. Instead, she was taken to another location, where she alleged that the driver sexually assaulted her.

During the LTO investigation, the driver confirmed that he was operating the taxi at about 3am on September 12, 2026.

In his sworn statement, the driver also admitted that sexual activity took place inside the vehicle.

The LTO subsequently permanently revoked the driver's licence, barring him from obtaining any type of driver's licence in the future.

The taxi involved in the case remains under alarm status as part of the LTO's action.

Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao said the agency would take action against drivers and operators found responsible for abuse or violations involving passenger safety.

"We will not tolerate any form of abuse on the road, especially when public utility vehicles are involved and carry a major responsibility for the safety and welfare of their passengers," Lacanilao said.

The agency also urged the public to report abuse or irregularities so they can be investigated and acted upon under existing laws and regulations.

LTO had earlier issued Show Cause Order

The latest action follows an earlier LTO investigation into the case. The agency had issued a Show Cause Order to the driver and taxi operator and placed the vehicle and driver's licence under alarm status while proceedings were ongoing.

The driver was previously placed under a 90-day preventive suspension and ordered to surrender his licence to the IID while the case was being heard.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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