‘We just want our families to be happy’: Filipinos in Dubai face losses as balikbayan boxes remain undelivered

“This is to protect their welfare and prevent any illegal operations related to their balikbayan boxes sent to their families in the Philippines,” stated the DMW.

The situation comes despite a warning issued in February by the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation, advising OFWs and their families not to transact with Makati Express Cargo or its partners and affiliates abroad.

For some Filipinos in Dubai, however, boxes sent through Makati Express Cargo have remained undelivered, leaving families waiting and senders facing financial losses and uncertainty.

Dubai: For overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), a balikbayan box is more than a package. It is often a collection of carefully chosen gifts, household essentials, and items bought with months of hard-earned savings for families back home.

The box has been important to her family because it contains adult diapers and milk for her 91-year-old mother.

“I don’t have a choice because if I don’t pay the additional payment it will not be sent,” Peralta told Gulf News.

Afterwards, she has been asked to pay an additional Dh290 for the box to be rerouted via Oman.

Rosalie Aquino Peralta, a sales assistant in Dubai, has sent her balikbayan box in February. She was later contacted by Makati Express Cargo saying that the cargo has been held at a port because of the regional situation.

“I am still hoping that my family will receive my box because I spent a lot of money to fill it. As an OFW, it’s very hard to earn money.”

“She is excited for her stuff but until now, it is not yet received.”

Some of the items have been intended to help set up a small home-based business, including a mini doughnut maker, ice cream maker, electric griller, and heavy-duty blender.

Her boxes have contained items bought with care despite financial constraints, including gifts for her mother, nieces, sisters, and brothers-in-law. The contents have included shoes, bags, clothes, accessories, cotton sheets, and shawls for her mother, as well as toys and small kitchen appliances.

Similarly, Tina, a sales executive in Dubai, has bared that she sent two boxes through the company. Both boxes have been collected in May for shipping.

“The anticipation and joy of them receiving and opening a balikbayan box, digging into the box, looking for the items, and what it meant for each person, is all worth it and something that sending money cannot equate with,” exclaimed Tina.

She has then asked her sister in the Philippines to follow up with the company’s branch in Cavite. The Philippine branch was still answering calls at that time, but the company’s numbers have later stopped working as well.

“Nobody was taking calls, from both their main mobile numbers or from the guy who has come to pick up my boxes,” shared Tina.

Tina has begun following up on her shipments through WhatsApp from August. However, the company's main WhatsApp account has went offline from September, while calls and messages were no longer being answered.

“I tried reaching their Sharjah branch where I had some boxes sent last year. Their landline number just keeps on ringing. Nobody is picking up the phone. The same is true with their Ras Al Khaimah branch.”

Messages that have been sent through Facebook were also no longer being read. Tina’s sister has subsequently contacted the Philippine Bureau of Customs (BOC) and was told that shipments were on hold due to pending cases.

She has feared of missing the final-quarter period for Christmas and New Year, when families would normally expect to receive the boxes.

“My plans and schedules are all disturbed now thanks to this delay,” stated Tina.

“I won’t be able to buy those items now as those were on sale when I bought them. I can't do much for now but I hope that my boxes will be delivered home before the month of October ends.”

Tina has also been concerned about items in the boxes that were intended to support her family's future livelihood.

“Everybody is expecting the box to be delivered on time. Well, I guess we’ll all have to wait.”

As Peralta puts it, “We just want to give something to our family because if they are happy, we are happy too.”

For Peralta and Tina, however, the immediate concern is whether the boxes they packed with care and paid to send will finally reach their families.

Verifying whether a consolidator is registered and compliant with regulations can help minimise the risk of undelivered packages and other irregularities.

Earlier, the DMW has urged OFWs and their families to exercise extra vigilance when choosing freight services. It has also encouraged both the senders and receipients to regularly check the status of freight forwarders with the BOC.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.