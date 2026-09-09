Balikbayan box concerns? New Philippine partnership offers help

Agencies sign agreement to give clearer guidance on customs rules,delivery problems
Dubai: Filipinos living abroad, including those regularly sending balikbayan boxes or homecoming packages to their families in the Philippines, will have clearer access to information and government assistance under a new partnership between two Philippine agencies.
The Philippine Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) have strengthened their cooperation to address concerns involving balikbayan boxes, cargo forwarding, humanitarian donations, and other shipment-related matters.
The partnership has been formalised through a memorandum of agreement signed by CFO chairperson Dante “Klink” Ang II and BOC commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.
Ang has noted that the partnership will make use of the CFO’s existing overseas networks and programmes to help Filipinos abroad access reliable information.
The CFO will share information through its regular advisories and releases, social media platforms, community engagements, and overseas networks.
It will also use its Community Education Programme, Migration Talks, orientation activities, and continuing engagements with Filipino communities overseas to disseminate information from the BOC.
"The problem is the lack of information. Through our existing networks and continuing dialogue with them, we can make sure they know who they can trust, what procedures to follow, and which BOC offices they can approach when they need assistance,” stated Ang.
For many overseas Filipinos, balikbayan boxes have been a regular way of sending items to family members in the Philippines.
The new agreement will establish clearer referral channels for concerns involving missing, delayed, abandoned, tampered, damaged, or undelivered balikbayan boxes.
“Through this partnership, we want to ensure that they have access to reliable information on customs requirements, proper shipping practices, and available government assistance whenever concerns arise,” shared Nepomuceno.
Under the agreement, the BOC will provide authoritative and updated guidance on customs laws and procedures. This will cover regulated goods, required documentation, duties and taxes, exemptions, permits, clearances, and other shipment requirements.
The CFO will then help communicate this information to Non-Resident Filipinos (NRFs) through its established programmes and networks.
Ang has pointed out that providing the right information before a shipment is sent can help prevent confusion and delays. This has been particularly important for overseas Filipinos organising medical missions, donations, and other humanitarian activities.
The agreement has reinforced the CFO’s role as a bridge between Filipinos overseas and the Philippine government agencies that can address their concerns.
For overseas Filipinos, the message has been to seek accurate information before sending shipments and to use the appropriate government channels when problems arise.
The partnership has also supported the CFO’s broader mandate to strengthen the political, economic, and cultural ties of NRFs with the Philippines.
For the many Filipinos abroad who regularly send balikbayan boxes or organise donations for communities back home, the new arrangement has been eyed to provide a clearer path from shipment questions to official assistance.