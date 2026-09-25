Philippines plans NBI attaches in Middle East to help OFWs fight cyber fraud

Philippines to station personnel at embassies in countries with large Filipino populations
Dubai: The Philippines is preparing to deploy National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel to Philippine diplomatic posts overseas, with the Middle East among the first regions being considered, in a move aimed at providing faster assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) facing cyber fraud and other crimes.
NBI director Melvin Matibag told a Senate budget hearing on September 24 that the bureau is working with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on a framework that could see NBI attaches stationed at Philippine embassies and other diplomatic missions in countries with large Filipino communities.
“We are intending to put an NBI liaison in our embassies that have a strong presence of our OFWs. We noticed that the cases of cyber fraud are increasing because our OFWs are being victimised,” said Matibag in a mix of English and Filipino.
Matibag has bared that the bureau is initially looking at regions with substantial Filipino populations, with the Middle East at the top of the list.
“We are targeting first areas like the Middle East, then Europe, then South America, then here in Asia, where there is a large presence,” shared Matibag.
The NBI has not yet announced which individual countries or cities would receive personnel. The initial approach has been expected to focus on selected locations rather than immediately establishing a worldwide network.
The Middle East is home to large Filipino communities, particularly in Gulf countries, where many Filipinos work in sectors including healthcare, hospitality, construction, retail, domestic services, and other industries.
The proposed NBI presence has been intended to make it easier for Filipino victims to seek assistance and for Philippine authorities to coordinate with foreign law enforcement.
“It will be good if we have an NBI attache representing us so that the cases can be processed and we can help our fellow OFWs,” stated Matibag.
The NBI has primary investigative jurisdiction over violations of the Philippines’ Cybercrime Prevention Act as well as transnational crimes covered by international agreements.
Matibag has mentioned that closer links with overseas counterparts have been important as criminal networks operate across borders.
Earlier in the hearing, he has revealed that the NBI had coordinated with US Homeland Security Investigations and Thai authorities and found that scam operations in different countries were becoming increasingly interconnected.
The proposed overseas deployment is not a new legal concept. Under Republic Act 10867, or the National Bureau of Investigation Reorganisation and Modernisation Act, the NBI director has been authorised to deploy personnel on foreign missions, including assignments to Philippine embassies, consulates, and other diplomatic offices, in coordination with the DFA.
However, the authority has not previously resulted in a regular overseas deployment programme, largely because of funding limitations.
“Right now, we formed a technical working group to coordinate it with the DFA for us to implement it,” said Matibag.
Matibag has pointed out that the NBI is already preparing the framework for overseas deployment and that the first assignments could begin next year if the necessary funding is made available.
“We are already preparing the framework. We have counterparts and we are in constant coordination with the FBI, which has attaches everywhere,” shared Matibag.
The plan remains dependent on funding and coordination between the NBI and DFA. Specific countries, the number of personnel, and the locations of the first attaches have yet to be finalised.