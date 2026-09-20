The body cameras will document transactions and strengthen transparency and accountability
The Philippines' Bureau of Immigration (BI) will equip all immigration officers assigned at airports with body-worn cameras that record audio by the end of October 2026, as it investigates the attempted departure of a potential human trafficking victim at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).
The project is already in the implementation stage, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado said. The cameras are meant to document officers' transactions and strengthen accountability, transparency and monitoring.
"This is not only about documenting our officers' transactions. The body-worn cameras will strengthen accountability, transparency, and monitoring, and serve as a deterrent against any personnel who may attempt to abuse their position," Viado said.
The investigation centers on an incident at NAIA Terminal 1 on September 12, involving a potential victim of human trafficking and illegal recruitment. It stemmed from an operation under the protocols of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) Task Force at the airport. The BI and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) are both task force members, and the BI is running its internal probe alongside an NBI-initiated investigation.
Based on initial findings, the BI terminated one job order employee and relieved two immigration officers from their airport assignments. The NBI has since arrested one of the two officers in connection with the case.
The BI said these administrative actions are separate from any finding of criminal liability, which will depend on the NBI's investigation and whether the evidence supports charges.
Records show the passenger arrived at the terminal nearly 12 hours before her scheduled departure and was cleared by an immigration officer almost nine hours before the flight, according to the BI. Investigators are trying to establish who assisted her from the time she entered the terminal until she reached the immigration area, including whether anyone helped facilitate her clearance.
They are also looking at whether other airport personnel, including staff of other airport stakeholders, were involved in or aware of what happened.
"We need to establish the complete timeline of the incident and identify everyone who may have had contact with or assisted the passenger inside the terminal. Given the circumstances, our investigation cannot be limited to what happened at the immigration counter alone," Viado said.
Viado said he will recommend the dismissal of any BI personnel proven to have committed wrongdoing and pursue criminal cases where the evidence warrants.
"We will not allow the wrongdoing of a few to undermine the hard-earned accomplishments and credibility of the Bureau. I strongly warn all BI personnel: Do not abuse your position and do not engage in illegal activities. We will take firm action against anyone found to have violated the law or abused their authority," Viado said.
The BI said both its administrative investigation and the NBI's criminal investigation are ongoing. Liability will be determined based on evidence, in accordance with due process.