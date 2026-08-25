UAE credit reports now include micro-loans such as CashNow

Dubai: Micro-loans are now being reflected in UAE credit reports, expanding the financial commitments that banks and other authorised lenders can see when assessing a consumer’s credit position.

It follows the recent inclusion of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and other short-term credit information in UAE credit reports, bringing another increasingly used form of digital consumer borrowing into the formal credit reporting system.

Etihad Credit Bureau said on Tuesday that micro-loan account information from providers such as CashNow, submitted by Botim Finance, formerly Quantix, has been incorporated into the country's credit reporting framework.

“Following our recent inclusion of Buy Now, Pay Later data, the commencement of micro-loans data submissions such as ‘CashNow’ from Botim Finance marks another important step in broadening the information captured within UAE credit reports.”

“The UAE’s financial landscape continues to evolve, with consumers accessing credit through an increasingly diverse range of products and digital channels,” said Brian Gambin, Director of Partnerships at Etihad Credit Bureau.

For consumers, this means their micro-loan obligations and repayment behaviour can form part of the credit information available to participating financial institutions and other authorised entities.

Botim Finance has submitted micro-loan account data linked to more than one million CashNow customer profiles to Etihad Credit Bureau since the second quarter of 2025, according to Dr Tariq BinHendi, CEO of Botim and CEO and Board Member of Astra Tech.

They can also download their credit report as a PDF from the app to check how these borrowing commitments are reflected in their credit profile.

The move forms part of Etihad Credit Bureau's efforts to broaden the information captured as new forms of consumer lending develop in the UAE. The federal entity works with financial institutions, licensed lenders and other data providers to collect credit information.

“Credit reporting and scoring are not only tools for assessing risk; they also create a pathway to financial participation,” he said.

BinHendi said timely repayment by CashNow users can become part of their credit history and help individuals strengthen their credit profiles over time.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.