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UAE Filipinos can now send money straight to GCash through Botim

New service lets UAE users send remittances directly to GCash wallets in the Philippines

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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UAE Filipinos can now send money straight to GCash through Botim
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Dubai: Filipinos in the UAE can now send money directly to GCash wallets in the Philippines through Botim, following a new partnership between the two digital finance platforms.

The integration gives Botim users in the UAE another way to send money home, with recipients able to use funds within the GCash ecosystem for bills, daily spending, transfers, savings and investments.

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Botim said the partnership comes as remittance activity between the UAE and the Philippines continues to grow. During the first eight months of 2026, the value of remittances sent to the Philippines through Botim rose 145% year on year, while its transacting user base grew 115%.

Direct transfers to GCash wallets

Botim said it serves more than 60% of the Filipino community in the UAE, with 548,000 verified Filipino users on its platform.

The company also said 2.2 million people used Botim in the Philippines over the past year.

The new service connects Botim’s remittance platform with GCash, which has more than 94 million registered users.

Our focus is on making Botim more useful wherever those financial lives extend, by giving users access to the platforms and ecosystems they already rely on
Hesham Sherif, VP of Remittance at Botim

More ways to use remittances at home

Recipients in the Philippines can access the money directly through their GCash wallets and use it across the platform’s financial services.

Jonathan Que, GCash International General Manager, said the partnership expands the ways Filipinos in the UAE can support their families at home.

“By enabling direct wallet access, we are making remittances more seamless, more relevant and better integrated with the broader financial needs of Filipino households,” Que said.

The Philippines is one of several remittance markets Botim is targeting as it expands its financial services across major corridors.

The platform has 160 million users globally and is also building its remittance presence across India, Pakistan and Egypt.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, covering aviation, financial markets and commodities. A business and financial journalist with a strong interest in multimedia storytelling, she regularly takes complex financial and economic subjects beyond the written word, producing explainer videos that make them easier for a wider audience to understand. Nivetha has interviewed senior policymakers, business leaders and global financial figures both on and off camera. Her past guests include UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, a member of the House of Saud and the founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund and Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu. She has also hosted and moderated panels, conferences and awards shows, bringing her newsroom experience to live conversations on business, finance and the economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha is drawn to stories that affect people directly and to reporting that gives a platform to voices that might otherwise go unheard. She was among the first journalists to speak to Petrofac employees in the UAE about unpaid salaries, broke the news of the planned demolition of Dubai’s well-known “Toyota Building”, and helped set the record straight on widely circulated claims that a giant replica of the Moon was coming to Dubai. More recently, her exclusive interview with EDGE Group CEO Hamad Al Marar revealed how the UAE-based defence group deployed its systems along the country’s shore border and established a geofence around the UAE within 48 hours of the February 28 escalation. Prior to joining Gulf News, Nivetha worked at ITP Media, where she helped launch Finance Middle East, a new publication covering the region’s financial sector. Her role spanned reporting and editing, video production, interviews and events. Across print, digital, and video, she focuses on finding the people behind business stories and explaining why those stories matter to the audience reading or watching them.
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