UAE Filipinos can now send money straight to GCash through Botim

New service lets UAE users send remittances directly to GCash wallets in the Philippines
Dubai: Filipinos in the UAE can now send money directly to GCash wallets in the Philippines through Botim, following a new partnership between the two digital finance platforms.
The integration gives Botim users in the UAE another way to send money home, with recipients able to use funds within the GCash ecosystem for bills, daily spending, transfers, savings and investments.
Botim said the partnership comes as remittance activity between the UAE and the Philippines continues to grow. During the first eight months of 2026, the value of remittances sent to the Philippines through Botim rose 145% year on year, while its transacting user base grew 115%.
Botim said it serves more than 60% of the Filipino community in the UAE, with 548,000 verified Filipino users on its platform.
The company also said 2.2 million people used Botim in the Philippines over the past year.
The new service connects Botim’s remittance platform with GCash, which has more than 94 million registered users.
Our focus is on making Botim more useful wherever those financial lives extend, by giving users access to the platforms and ecosystems they already rely onHesham Sherif, VP of Remittance at Botim
Recipients in the Philippines can access the money directly through their GCash wallets and use it across the platform’s financial services.
Jonathan Que, GCash International General Manager, said the partnership expands the ways Filipinos in the UAE can support their families at home.
“By enabling direct wallet access, we are making remittances more seamless, more relevant and better integrated with the broader financial needs of Filipino households,” Que said.
The Philippines is one of several remittance markets Botim is targeting as it expands its financial services across major corridors.
The platform has 160 million users globally and is also building its remittance presence across India, Pakistan and Egypt.