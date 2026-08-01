No more printed OEC? Manila airport rolls out digital OFW Pass on 24 airlines

OFWs flying out of Manila can now use a QR-coded digital clearance instead of printed OEC
Dubai: Filipino workers travelling overseas will no longer need to carry a printed overseas employment certificate (OEC) when departing from Manila, as 24 international airlines at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have started accepting the new digital OFW Pass.
The move has been expected to benefit thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), including those travelling to the UAE and other Gulf countries, by reducing paperwork and making the airport departure process smoother.
Instead of presenting a printed document at check-in, eligible OFWs can now show a QR-coded digital pass through the Philippine government’s eGovPH mobile application. Airline staff can verify the clearance electronically through the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) e-verify system.
The change has been part of the Philippines’ efforts to digitalise services for its overseas workforce and improve the travel experience of millions of Filipinos working abroad.
The OFW Pass is the digital version of the OEC, which serves as the official exit clearance for Filipinos leaving the Philippines for overseas employment.
The clearance confirms that an OFW’s employment has been properly registered with the DMW before departure. It is required only when an OFW departs from the Philippines for work and is not needed when returning to the country or for continuing employment overseas.
The OFW Pass can be issued through the eGovPH app and remains valid for 90 days from the date of issuance. On the other hand, OECs issued through the DMW’s e-registration portal remain valid for 60 days.
According to the DMW, OFWs flying with participating airlines only need to present their passport and the digital OFW Pass on the eGovPH app during check-in.
Airline personnel will scan and verify the passenger’s clearance through the DMW’s electronic system.
“The electronic process reduces the need for printed OECs and supporting airline documents. It also enables participating airlines to reconcile terminal fee exemption records with their remittance reports electronically,” said the DMW.
The new system is currently available with 24 international airlines operating at NAIA, including carriers commonly used by Filipino travellers flying to the Middle East.
Participating airlines include Philippine Airlines, Cathay Pacific, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Oman Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Air Niugini, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines, Saudia, AirAsia, Air Canada, Air India, Asiana Airlines, Korean Air, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Cebu Pacific, Thai Airways, ANA, Starlux Airlines, and Air Macau.
The inclusion of major Gulf carriers such as Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, and Oman Air has been particularly relevant for OFWs travelling between the Philippines and the UAE and neighbouring countries.
Meanwhile, the DMW has highlighted that the e-verify system is part of its broader digitalisation programme aimed at making government services more accessible and improving the departure experience for overseas Filipino workers.
Lito Alvarez, general manager of New NAIA Infra Corp., has noted that the goal is to remove unnecessary steps from the airport journey.
“Our aim is to make the departure process as seamless as possible for OFWs. Every unnecessary step we remove makes the airport experience more convenient and allows passengers to move through check-in more efficiently,” stated Alvarez.