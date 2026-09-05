GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines sets sights on next generation passport rollout in 2028

DFA will introduce a redesigned booklet, enhanced security, contactless chip technology

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Next generation Philippine passport
Next generation Philippine passport
YouTube / House of Representatives

Dubai: The Philippines is targeting June 2028 for the indicative launch of its next-generation passport, as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) seeks ₱35.173 billion for its 2027 budget.

The proposed allocation has accounted for 0.49 percent of the country’s proposed ₱7.2 trillion national budget, with ₱5.8 billion earmarked for the new passport programme.

DFA policy planning and coordination assistant secretary Robespierre Bolivar has outlined the plans during a House of Representatives committee on appropriations hearing on the department’s 2027 budget.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Redesigned passport

The project will involve a redesigned passport booklet intended to meet the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“A big part of that budget will go to the implementation of the next generation Philippine passport. We are hoping to redesign the passport booklet to make it fully compliant with ICAO,” said Bolivar.

The upgraded document will have additional pages for its full 10-year validity, along with enhanced security features and the latest contactless chip technology.

Preparations ahead of launch

Although June 2028 is the indicative launch date, the DFA has noted that preparations will take place beforehand, with requirements for the new system to be phased in over the next year.

“The estimated indicative launch of the new generation ePassport is on June 2028 but over the next year, we would need to phase in the requirements we need for the rollout of the next generation passport,” added Bolivar.

The proposed allocation forms part of the DFA’s wider 2027 budget request, which will still be considered through the Philippine government’s budget process.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
Philippinestravel

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A billboard with images of Cuban national hero Jose Marti (R) and Venezuelan Simon Bolivar is seen at the entrance of the Cienfuegos oil refinery, 250 km southeast of Havana, on February 11, 2013.

Major free-market reforms take effect in Cuba

2m read
An ICAC centre run by Alhind in Dubai which took over the processing of Indian passport, visa and attestation applications from July 22, 2026

150 daily walk-ins for Indian expats at one Alhind ICAC

3m read
Tomorrow World Properties, Missoni unveil partnership

Tomorrow World Properties, Missoni unveil partnership

2m read
UAE-built AI satellite Altair-1 heads to US

UAE-built AI satellite Altair-1 heads to US

2m read