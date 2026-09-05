Philippines sets sights on next generation passport rollout in 2028

DFA will introduce a redesigned booklet, enhanced security, contactless chip technology
Dubai: The Philippines is targeting June 2028 for the indicative launch of its next-generation passport, as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) seeks ₱35.173 billion for its 2027 budget.
The proposed allocation has accounted for 0.49 percent of the country’s proposed ₱7.2 trillion national budget, with ₱5.8 billion earmarked for the new passport programme.
DFA policy planning and coordination assistant secretary Robespierre Bolivar has outlined the plans during a House of Representatives committee on appropriations hearing on the department’s 2027 budget.
The project will involve a redesigned passport booklet intended to meet the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
“A big part of that budget will go to the implementation of the next generation Philippine passport. We are hoping to redesign the passport booklet to make it fully compliant with ICAO,” said Bolivar.
The upgraded document will have additional pages for its full 10-year validity, along with enhanced security features and the latest contactless chip technology.
Although June 2028 is the indicative launch date, the DFA has noted that preparations will take place beforehand, with requirements for the new system to be phased in over the next year.
“The estimated indicative launch of the new generation ePassport is on June 2028 but over the next year, we would need to phase in the requirements we need for the rollout of the next generation passport,” added Bolivar.
The proposed allocation forms part of the DFA’s wider 2027 budget request, which will still be considered through the Philippine government’s budget process.