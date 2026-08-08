OFW Pass or OEC? UAE-based Filipino workers share their airport experiences

Recent travellers returning to UAE says keep both documents ready to avoid inconvenience
Dubai: For many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), returning to the UAE after a holiday in the Philippines should be as simple as checking in, clearing immigration, and boarding the flight.
But for some, one document can make the difference between a smooth departure and multiple trips across the airport.
Although the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) launched the OFW Pass in 2023 as a digital alternative to the overseas employment certificate (OEC), UAE-based Filipino workers have shared with Gulf News that many are still being asked to present a printed OEC during airport processing.
Their experiences have also highlighted that procedures can vary from one airport, and even one counter, to another.
The DMW has introduced the OFW Pass to make travel more convenient for OFWs.
Unlike the OEC, which is secured through DMW processing and is valid for only 60 days for a single use, the OFW Pass can be obtained through the DMW mobile application or the eGovPH app and remains valid until the worker's employment contract expires.
Both the OFW Pass and the OEC serve as exit clearances.
For Jeane Adriano, a health and safety manager who returned to the UAE in August through Clark International Airport in Pampanga, what should have been a simple departure became a lengthy process.
“The immigration officers are still looking for the OEC. If you forgot to get one, they will ask you to proceed to the DMW kiosk at the airport. The OFW Pass is still not accepted. Even the details in e-travel are not accepted because the immigration system is still not linked,” shared Adriano.
She has mentioned that she was flying with Emirates when the check-in staff asked whether she had a printed copy of her OEC.
“Since I told her I didn't have one, she told me I needed to go to the DMW kiosk on the other side of the airport.”
At the kiosk, she has been instructed to log in to the DMW online portal and apply for an OEC. She has noticed other OFWs struggling to access their accounts after forgetting their passwords or login details.
Once the document has been printed, she returned to the airline counter, where the staff only took a photo of the printed OEC instead of keeping the hard copy.
She has then proceeded to immigration, expecting the process to be complete. Instead, she has been asked to return to the DMW kiosk once more.
“The officer checked my documents and wrote something on a piece of paper. Then I was asked to go back to the DMW kiosk to get my OEC verified. They could have done this at the same time when they issued the OEC.”
After obtaining the verification, Adriano had to pass through airport security again before rejoining the immigration queue.
“Only after seeing the verified OEC did the officer process my exit stamp,” recalled Adriano, describing the experience as “frustrating.”
On the other hand, Ressie Pineda, a kids club coordinator who returned to the UAE on July through Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila, the OEC has also remained part of the departure process.
“OEC is still needed when you claim a refund and you need a hard copy of it based on my experience,” relayed Pineda.
After claiming the refund, she has been directed to the dedicated OFW lane.
“After you get your refund, the staff will immediately direct you to line up at the OFW lane. When you are there, all they will look for is your OEC and travel pass. Once you are done, they will direct you to line up at the smart gate.”
Not every traveller has encountered delays. Paulo Lagunay Jr., a food and beverage supervisor who also returned to the UAE this month, has continued to use the traditional document.
“In my case, I still presented the OEC upon departure, as I haven't tried using the OFW Pass yet,” stated Lagunay.
He added, “Presenting the OEC worked without any issues.”
An immigration officer at NAIA, who has requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, has noted that both documents are currently recognised by the system.
“At the moment, the OEC is still being used. Since OFWs are processed through the e-gates, they must have either a valid OEC or an OFW Pass before departure,” the officer told Gulf News.
The officer has bared that while many workers have yet to switch to the digital version, either document is acceptable.
“While not everyone has shifted to using the OFW Pass yet, having either document, as long as it’s valid, is enough for the e-gate system to process their clearance.”
The OFW Pass has been introduced to simplify travel by replacing a paper-based process with a digital one. However, recent experiences by UAE-based Filipino workers have suggested that the transition is still unfolding on the ground.
For OFWs planning to return to the UAE after a vacation, the safest approach may be to ensure their DMW account is accessible and to keep the necessary documents, digital or printed, ready before heading to the airport.