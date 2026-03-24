Flying from the UAE to the Philippines alone? What to prepare when minors travel without parents

Documents, rules, and what Filipino families must know
Dubai: For many Filipino families in the UAE, there may be instances when children would need to travel back to the Philippines ahead of their parents, especially for school or family emergencies.
However, when this happens, authorities require documentation to ensure the child’s safety and proper consent. With this, the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates has issued a list of requirements to help avoid delays or complications at the airport.
Both the UAE and the Philippines have safeguards in place to protect minors travelling alone or with non-parent companions. These measures are designed to prevent unauthorised travel and ensure that the child is handed over safely to a verified guardian upon arrival.
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If a child is flying with a relative, the minor must carry a valid passport, along with an affidavit of support and consent that has been notarised by the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.
Moreover, parents are required to sign a declaration form provided by the airline. The travel companion must have a valid passport, and supporting documents must be prepared. These may include copies of the parents’ passports and Emirates IDs, as well as proof of the relationship between the child, the parents, and the accompanying relative.
For minors travelling alone, a valid passport must be presented together with the parents’ signed airline declaration form and the notarised affidavit of support and consent.
Equally important is identifying the person who will receive the child in the Philippines. That individual must present a valid ID, and the name must match exactly with the details provided in the airline records and notarised documents.
Additionally, each carrier has its own policies regarding the minimum age for solo travel and might require parents to arrange an unaccompanied minor service. This service may be mandatory or optional, depending on the airline, to ensure that the child is supervised throughout the journey, from check-in to arrival.
Supporting documents, such as copies of the parents’ passports and Emirates IDs and proof of relationship between the child, the parents, and the receiving relative in the Philippines, may also be required and requested during travel.
Meanwhile, parents are advised to check directly with their airline before booking tickets, as rules on unaccompanied minors can vary. Requirements such as age limits, service fees, and documentation procedures are not standard across all carriers.
Failing to meet an airline’s specific conditions could result in denied boarding.
In some situations, a minor may need an outpass, particularly if there are visa or immigration-related concerns in the UAE.
An outpass is an official document issued by the UAE government that allows an individual with passport or visa issues to legally exit the country. When applying for an outpass for a child, both parents must be present, along with the minor and the travel companion.
Ensuring that all paperworks are complete and properly notarised are essential. Even small discrepancies in names or missing documents can lead to delays.
With the right preparation, minors can travel safely and smoothly between the UAE and the Philippines, giving families peace of mind during their journey.