OFWs in UAE can now renew Philippine driver’s licence online—here’s how

For many Filipinos working in the UAE, renewing a Philippine driver’s licence used to be something done only during a short vacation back home—often after the licence had already expired. That usually meant long queues at the Land Transportation Office (LTO), time lost from family visits, and penalties that had to be settled on the spot.
That routine began to change in 2025, when the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) expanded online driver’s licence renewal services through the eGovPH app, allowing motorists to complete most of the process digitally. Philippine media reported that the service is aimed primarily at renewals and is especially useful for overseas Filipinos who want to keep their licences valid even while abroad.
The online service applies only to licence renewals. It does not cover new driver’s licence applications, which still require in-person processing in the Philippines.
Importantly, applicants are required to apply before their licence expires to use the streamlined online renewal process. Licences that have already lapsed may be subject to additional requirements or penalties.
Any outstanding fines or violations must also be settled first before an online renewal can proceed, according to LTO guidelines cited in local reports.
Reports from government advisories and Philippine news outlets outline two main digital pathways:
Option 1: eGovPH app (preferred online route)
Download and sign in to eGovPH app, then go to National Government Agencies (NGA) → LTO.
Tap Online Driver’s Application → Renew your driver’s licence.
Upload photos of your physical licence (front and back) for verification.
Complete the required medical exam steps.
Complete the required Online Driver's Examination.
Upload a picture, with white background, that will be used for the ID.
Review details → pay Ph660 online → submit.
Option 2: LTMS portal (older online system)
Applicants may also use the LTO’s Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) portal, which allows online exams and payment, though some users may still be directed to visit a branch in the Philippines for biometrics or photo capture.
For OFWs, the shift to online renewal means fewer administrative tasks during limited home leave, fewer expired-licence penalties, and the ability to keep a valid Philippine ID while abroad. Authorities, however, continue to advise drivers to renew early and ensure records are clear before starting the online process.
