Dubai: Planning to renew your residence visa? Make sure your passport has a validity of over six months when you apply for the visa renewal.

While there are several ways in which you can apply for your residence visa, the requirement for documents stipulates that the applicant’s passport should be valid for more than 180 days, according to visa processing experts who spoke with Gulf News.

“As per the rules from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), your passport should have a validity of more than 180 days, whether for visa renewal or when applying for a new visa,” Shafiq Muhammad, Chief Supervisor at Horizon Gate Government Transactions Center, told Gulf News.

In case you find that your passport is about to expire before six months, it is advisable to first apply for a new passport, Muhammad Zahid, administration officer at Expert Solutions Documents Clearing, told Gulf News.

“You can apply for a new passport through your country’s consulate or embassy, or even online, if that option is available to you,” Zahid said.

Check your passport validity in advance

If you are aware that your passport is about to expire soon, it is advisable to apply for its renewal well in advance, as some embassies or consulates may take longer to issue a new passport.

Once you have received your new passport, you can then apply for your visa renewal. You can complete the application process online, or through an Amer centre or registered typing centre.

According to Zahid, if applying through a centre, applicants would need to bring both their passports.