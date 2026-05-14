A lighter, tissues and minutes of boredom sparked a blaze that gutted an office
A routine workday in eastern China ended with an office reduced to blackened rubble after a 12-year-old boy, brought to work by a parent during the school holiday period, accidentally triggered a fire that rapidly tore through the premises.
The incident happened in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, on April 30, according to reports by the South China Morning Post citing Chinese outlet Red Star News. Authorities said the child had been left alone inside the office while the parent worked nearby.
With little to do, the boy reportedly began burning paper tissues using a lighter. Sparks ignited clutter near a desk and within moments flames spread through the office, engulfing furniture, equipment and documents.
No injuries were reported, but local media said the financial losses were estimated in the tens of thousands of yuan. Firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control after much of the office had already been destroyed.
The parent and colleagues initially tried to extinguish the flames themselves before contacting firefighters. Authorities have not disclosed whether any penalties or compensation claims will follow.