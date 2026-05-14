GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

China: Boy burns down office after parent takes him to work

A lighter, tissues and minutes of boredom sparked a blaze that gutted an office

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Firefighters rushed to the scene after flames tore through a workplace in Ningbo.
Firefighters rushed to the scene after flames tore through a workplace in Ningbo.
Unsplash

A routine workday in eastern China ended with an office reduced to blackened rubble after a 12-year-old boy, brought to work by a parent during the school holiday period, accidentally triggered a fire that rapidly tore through the premises.

The incident happened in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, on April 30, according to reports by the South China Morning Post citing Chinese outlet Red Star News. Authorities said the child had been left alone inside the office while the parent worked nearby.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

With little to do, the boy reportedly began burning paper tissues using a lighter. Sparks ignited clutter near a desk and within moments flames spread through the office, engulfing furniture, equipment and documents.

No injuries were reported, but local media said the financial losses were estimated in the tens of thousands of yuan. Firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control after much of the office had already been destroyed.

The parent and colleagues initially tried to extinguish the flames themselves before contacting firefighters. Authorities have not disclosed whether any penalties or compensation claims will follow.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Flame trees in full bloom frame the iconic Dubai Frame, blending nature with city skyline beauty.

Dubai flame trees bloom in fiery summer colours

1m read
Revenue remains below $1m as Truth Social parent struggles with volatile digital assets.

Trump Media reports steep loss amid crypto downturn

2m read
From floral Bellinis to limited gelato, experience the taste of the Flame Tree season.

8 Must-try flame tree inspired treats to try in the UAE

3m read
Sheikh Hamdan launches Dubai's summer flame tree season

Sheikh Hamdan launches Dubai's summer flame tree season

2m read