A dream takes flight: 13-year-old Mahra experiences Emirates cabin crew life

Young aviation enthusiast gets hands-on taste of Emirates crew duties
Dubai: For 13-year-old Mahra, a special wish took flight when she stepped into the world of Emirates cabin crew for a day, experiencing the role she had dreamed of in a memorable visit arranged by Make-A-Wish UAE and Emirates.
Mahra and her family have been welcomed by the Emirates team at the airline’s cabin crew training centre, where she was given the opportunity to experience the working and training environment and interact with members of the team.
As part of the experience, Mahra wore the official Emirates cabin crew uniform and explored the airline’s training environment.
She has also taken part in a complete cabin crew experience, giving her a closer look at the role and the environment in which cabin crew members work and train.
The Emirates team has carefully planned the visit, paying close attention to the details to make the experience particularly meaningful for Mahra and her family.
The special day has concluded with a graduation moment held in Mahra’s honour, marking the end of her cabin crew experience.
The visit has created lasting memories for Mahra and her family, while bringing her closer to the wish she had hoped to experience.
For Make-A-Wish UAE, the experience has reflected the organisation’s wider mission of creating moments of hope, strength, and joy for children through wish fulfilment.
Hani Al Zubaidi, chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish UAE, has noted that Mahra’s experience has demonstrated the heart of the organisation’s mission.
“Mahra’s experience reflects the heart of our mission to grant children’s wishes and create moments that bring them hope, strength, and joy. We deeply appreciate Emirates and its team for their collaboration and attention to every detail of this wish, helping create a memorable experience for Mahra and her family,” stated Al Zubaidi
He has also highlighted the role of partnerships in helping the organisation reach more children and families.
“This wish highlights the importance of community partnerships and their role in expanding the impact of our humanitarian mission. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with our partners to grant more wishes and create positive and meaningful experiences for children and their families.”
Mahra’s day with Emirates has offered a glimpse into the world of cabin crew while turning a cherished wish into an experience she and her family can remember for years to come.