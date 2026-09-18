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Mid-air brawl erupts aboard Biman Bangladesh flight

Heated argument between two passengers escalates into a physical fight inside the cabin

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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The confrontation caused alarm among fellow travellers, including children and elderly passengers, as other people in the cabin watched the altercation unfold.
The confrontation caused alarm among fellow travellers, including children and elderly passengers, as other people in the cabin watched the altercation unfold.
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Dhaka: A fight broke out between two passengers aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight after a heated argument escalated into a physical confrontation inside the aircraft cabin.

Video circulating widely on social media shows two male passengers arguing before they begin exchanging blows. At one point, one passenger’s T-shirt appears to be torn during the scuffle.

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The confrontation caused alarm among fellow travellers, including children and elderly passengers, as other people in the cabin watched the altercation unfold.

Cabin crew members and fellow passengers intervened as the situation escalated, eventually separating the two men and bringing the confrontation under control.

The cause of the dispute was not immediately clear, and no verified information was available on whether either passenger was injured or whether any action was taken against those involved.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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